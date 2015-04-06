Ultimate Pips Recovery

Ultimate Pips Recovery (UPR) is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool, which is easy to use because knowledge of Forex trading is not much required to use this Expert Adviser. UPR does not require a specific time frame because it uses the technique that at every point, market will either go bearish or bullish. It opens a trade(say a buy trade) and immediately opens a sell stop position with a higher calculated lot size whose take profit is the same as stop loss of the previous opened buy trade and it's stop loss is the same as the take profit of the previous opened buy trade. If market goes bullish it hits the take profit and exits the trade for the day. If it goes bearish, it hits the sell stop trade and immediately opens a buy stop position in the same position as the first trade with the same parameter as that of the first trade but with a higher calculated lot size to compensate for the same take profit. It continues in this way, until it hits the take profit stop loss which gives us our target.

It's designed to open a trade with a lot size of 0.005% of your equity to minimize risk to the minimum possible level though it can be modified to values below or a little higher depending on your daily target. 0.005% of your equity yields 1.5% of you equity per day. It's advised not to set the lot size to any value, leave it to trade automatically.

UPR has a SPACING parameter which is equal to take profit and the distance(in pips) of the next pending order to be opened. Spacing can be changed to any desired value but the default is 30. The stop loss is twice the take profit. It's best traded on GBPUSD, EURUSD or USDJPY because market moves more than 80 pips on those pairs daily. Our daily target is our spacing which is equal to the take profit(30pips by default). If it goes contrary to our direction, and moves 60 pips opposite, we still take our profit. In either direction, it must hit our take profit daily as the the minimum market movement is 80pips. For Long time Traders, SPACING can be increased to any value depending on your target but it might not hit your take profit daily. It opens a trade with respect to your Local GMT time, select the appropriate LocalGMT time while attaching it to the your trading terminal because the expert starts a trade during the European session which it's time depends on your Local(Country) time GMT shift.

NB: It's advised for the Exert to be removed during holidays like Easter or Christmas period because market don't move well during those periods and again this EA does not guarantee profit.


Parameters

  • SPACING - Equivalent to the take profit and also to the next pending sell stop/buy stop. The minimum is 20 SPACING.
  • GMT - Local(Country) TimeGMT shift eg +2 or -1 or -3.30.
  • LOTS - The lot size, it's automatically calculated to minimize risk though it can be modified to values below or a little higher.
  • MAGIC - unique ID to use the EA along with other EAs.
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Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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