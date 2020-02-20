SioS CSM v1

This is a Currency Strength Meter Indicator. Build in different calculation methode that show very smooth index.

It prevent for minor trend strengtness in case for decreasing fake signal.

I'll explain about the parameters below :

suffix : Additional quote after name of currency,should be added. (i.e. EURUSD.c, suffix is .c)

TF1 : First Coloum Type of Timeframe.

TF2 : Second Coloum Type of Timeframe.

TF3 : Thirth Coloum Type of Timeframe.

TF4 : Fourth Coloum Type of Timeframe.

Distance : Sum of Bars to be calculated.

Methode_InLogic : How this index method to determine smooth value.