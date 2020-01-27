Sniper Trade Panel - panel for manual trading, which automatically calculates the volume of an order depending on the stop loss value and the specified risk.

SL - the stop loss line of the future order will appear (or hide) on the chart; Buy - open a buy-order; Sell - open a sell-order; Close all - close all orders on the current chart.

Common settings

Risk % - risk per trade (%)

Slippage - slippage

MagicNumber - magic number

Additional settings

Value to count risk - what the risk is calculated from (Account Balance / Account equity)

Only 1 order allowed - the panel allows only 1 order to be opened using the stop loss function (true / false)

SL line settings

SL line color - SL line color

SL text color - color of the information text under the SL line



Panel settings

Panel color - panel color

StopLoss button color - "SL" button color

Buy button color - "Buy" button color

Sell button color - "Sell" button color

Close all button color - "Close all" button color

Common text color - main text color

Extra text color - additional text color