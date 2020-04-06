AntiDolls

Anti Dolls is an adviser who can calculate puppeteers in the market and use their actions for their own purposes. To analyze the behavior of the masses of traders in the market, a unique algorithm developed by me is used. It uses only one Moving Average indicator, which serves only as a signal to enter the market with an existing signal about the presence of the puppeteer and his intentions. This EA uses one of the varieties of martingale, but it is possible to set StopLoss (for each of the orders separately), which makes the EA more secure in the compartment. The most accurate testing can be carried out only on a demo account or on a real account, in the strategy tester the algorithm developed by me to identify the puppeteer does not work exactly, because There is no information about the real situation of the market and its players. Take profit on which Anti Dols = 1m works. Minimum recommended deposit = $ 300 with a minimum lot = 0.01. By default, the settings are set for the EUR / USD pair for a deposit of $ 300 ( !!! Except for one MoneyManagementEnable parameter, if you do not know how it works, make it false !!!).

Settings:

  • Lots - lot of the order (if the parameter MoneyManagementEnable = true, then this parameter is ignored)
  • MoneyManagementEnable - use the money management method (if = true, then the value of the Lots parameter is ignored)
  • Risk - percentage of risk, recommended from 3% to 10%
  • Part - part of the deposit for which the lot will be calculated
  • FirstMaxLot - maximum allowable lot of the first order of a series
  • MaxLot - maximum allowed lot of the order
  • MaxCountOrders - maximum number of orders in a series
  • DistanceStopOrders - at what distance in points from High / Low of the previous bar to open a pending order (if parameter = 0, then not pending orders will be opened)
  • TakeProfit - take profit in points
  • StopLoss - stop loss in points (if value = 0 then stop loss will not be set)
  • Multiplier - Martingale multiplier
  • Step - step of placing the next order
  • MultiplierStep - Step parameter multiplier
  • Slippage - Slippage
  • Spread - the spread at which the EA will work
  • Magic - magic number
  • Comment - comment for orders
  • PeriodMA- period of the MA indicator
  • MethodMA - method for MA indicator
  • Enable_Save_Deposit - if this parameter = true and the Drawdown_In_The_Currency and Drawdown_In_The_Percent parameters are equal to zero, the protective logic is turned on (if a signal is received that is opposite to the first order, then the whole series of orders that go against the received signal are closed), if one of the parameters of Drawdown_In_The_Currency or Drawdown_In_er is not equal to zero, then priority is not equal to zero given to the parameter whose value is not equal to zero.
  • Drawdown_In_The_Percent - fixing losses during drawdown as a percentage of the deposit (if the deposit when opening an order was = $ 1000, the value of this parameter = 5, then if the amount of available funds is <= 950 $, then all orders will close and if StopTrading = false, then opening new orders will continue, otherwise the adviser will stop its work until the trader starts it again manually)
  • Drawdown_In_The_Currency - fixing losses during drawdown in currency units from the deposit (if the deposit when opening an order was = $ 1000, the value of this parameter = 250, then if the amount of available funds is <= $ 750, then all orders will close and if StopTrading = false, then the opening of new orders will continue, otherwise the adviser will stop its work until the trader starts it again manually)
  • DepositProfitStop - the amount you are aiming for (if the deposit at the start of the adviser was equal to $ 1000, and this parameter = 1500, then when the deposit is reached = $ 1500, the adviser will stop its work regardless of the StopTrading parameter and if there are open orders, it’s not important profitable if they are unprofitable, then the adviser will close them all)
  • DepositLoseStop - the amount that you do not want to lose in any way (for example, if you want to have at least $ 900 left on your deposit in any situation, then you need to specify the value = 900 in this parameter)
  • StopTrading - true, the EA stops when reaching Drawdown_In_The_Percent or Drawdown_In_The_Currency

Values ​​with points are set for 4 characters. If you have 5 characters, the EA will automatically translate all the values.


