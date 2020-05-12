RootDiamond

Version 4.0 100% free utility + 100% free signals.

FREE SIGNALS VIA TELEGRAM https://t.me/joinchat/Jwa33g_jjsXwE4GrAAjihA

Take the signal from the Mailbox and launch the adviser.

Use the signal instruction and open a position.

Use the lot as described below in the instructions.

Close Take Profit.

What's new.

4 levels for profit. 5/8/13/21

9 levels of Trail Stop.

Manage your profit using a simple interface.

DONATE PLEASE http://paypal.me/mql4Root

// ------------------------------------------------ -------------------------------------------------- - //

Utility - Diamond is a full-fledged expert working in manual mode.

Utilize time and parameters through Boxing and open a position based on the received indications from Signla Service.

The utility trades using Fibonacci level calculations

Has a built-in Take Profit and Stop Loss Control module.

Built-in modules for calculating the volume of trading. Opening a Buy and SELL order.

Added exit modules at No Loss.

// ------------------------------------------------ -------------------------------------------------- - //

The estimated Take Profit for Stop Loss is 1/4. One Stop Loss for four Take Profit.

The maximum load on a $ 100 deposit is from 0.05 lots to 0.12 lots.

The average Intraday trading is 150-300 points.

The EA is designed to trade on EURUSD / GBPUSD

Average profitability of 100% per month


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4.11 (19)
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This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
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4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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