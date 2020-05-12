RootDiamond

Version 4.0 100% free utility + 100% free signals.

FREE SIGNALS VIA TELEGRAM https://t.me/joinchat/Jwa33g_jjsXwE4GrAAjihA

Take the signal from the Mailbox and launch the adviser.

Use the signal instruction and open a position.

Use the lot as described below in the instructions.

Close Take Profit.

What's new.

4 levels for profit. 5/8/13/21

9 levels of Trail Stop.

Manage your profit using a simple interface.

DONATE PLEASE http://paypal.me/mql4Root

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Utility - Diamond is a full-fledged expert working in manual mode.

Utilize time and parameters through Boxing and open a position based on the received indications from Signla Service.

The utility trades using Fibonacci level calculations

Has a built-in Take Profit and Stop Loss Control module.

Built-in modules for calculating the volume of trading. Opening a Buy and SELL order.

Added exit modules at No Loss.

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The estimated Take Profit for Stop Loss is 1/4. One Stop Loss for four Take Profit.

The maximum load on a $ 100 deposit is from 0.05 lots to 0.12 lots.

The average Intraday trading is 150-300 points.

The EA is designed to trade on EURUSD / GBPUSD

Average profitability of 100% per month



