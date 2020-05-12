RootDiamond
- Utilities
-
Yevheniy KopanitskyyТрейдер и програмист mql4 более чем с 10 летним стажем. 2 основных продукта в которые была вложено 10 лет труда делают меня уверенным в завтрашнем дне.
- Version: 4.1
- Updated: 12 May 2020
Version 4.0 100% free utility + 100% free signals.
FREE SIGNALS VIA TELEGRAM https://t.me/joinchat/Jwa33g_jjsXwE4GrAAjihA
Take the signal from the Mailbox and launch the adviser.
Use the signal instruction and open a position.
Use the lot as described below in the instructions.
Close Take Profit.
What's new.
4 levels for profit. 5/8/13/21
9 levels of Trail Stop.
Manage your profit using a simple interface.
DONATE PLEASE http://paypal.me/mql4Root
// ------------------------------------------------ -------------------------------------------------- - //
Utility - Diamond is a full-fledged expert working in manual mode.
Utilize time and parameters through Boxing and open a position based on the received indications from Signla Service.
The utility trades using Fibonacci level calculations
Has a built-in Take Profit and Stop Loss Control module.
Built-in modules for calculating the volume of trading. Opening a Buy and SELL order.
Added exit modules at No Loss.
// ------------------------------------------------ -------------------------------------------------- - //
The estimated Take Profit for Stop Loss is 1/4. One Stop Loss for four Take Profit.
The maximum load on a $ 100 deposit is from 0.05 lots to 0.12 lots.
The average Intraday trading is 150-300 points.
The EA is designed to trade on EURUSD / GBPUSD
Average profitability of 100% per month