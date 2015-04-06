Flying falcon Pro EA
- Experts
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- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
This expert works in the strategy of hedging and hedging and then add a high-precision capital management. It does not use the entire balance in the trade process, but it splits it into several parts and trades part of it according to user settings also works to open several orders at the same time, taking into account the management of capital works On all the main couples but works on only one pair of them taking into account the capital management this expert wonderful profits infinite ... Try my nephew brother