News Expert Pro EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 7 November 2025
- Activations: 5
News expert is executing pending orders at the time of strong news and according to the user settings where the market movement is violent, he pauses the pending orders moving with the price Try on the demo and see the result See the video facility is also ideally works very strong news time can add news for the whole week Execute orders and according to the strength of the price action Try the demo also watch the video attached