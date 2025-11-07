News Expert Pro EA

News expert is executing pending orders at the time of strong news and according to the user settings where the market movement is violent, he pauses the pending orders moving with the price Try on the demo and see the result See the video facility is also ideally works very strong news time can add news for the whole week Execute orders and according to the strength of the price action Try the demo also watch the video attached
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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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The falcon indicator works based on the innovative falcon strategy before me, as I used special numbers for the Moving Release indicator and the Bollinger Band, in addition to many indicators for filtering the signal, some numbers from the Nine Square and the Fibonacci numbers, where the results were impressive. We also have a free version for a month in the video description on Youtube download link Thanks
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The Reflection Angle indicator is a high-precision professional tool that delivers over 90% accuracy across all timeframes . It’s designed to detect price reversals and pinpoint ideal entry points with exceptional reliability. Key Features: Works flawlessly on all timeframes with no signal delays. Performs best during high-liquidity sessions such as London and New York . Ideal for news events and volatile market conditions . Proven signal accuracy exceeding 90% in real trading tests. Recom
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Indicator Name: BreakingConfirmedLevel Type: Professional indicator for detecting confirmed breakouts of strong price levels Description: The BreakingConfirmedLevel indicator is an advanced tool designed to detect confirmed breakouts of strong price levels in the market. It relies on precise price action analysis and multi-layer confirmation logic before generating any signal. This ensures highly accurate entry points after a real breakout, minimizing false signals and increasing consistency in
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Indicator Name: BreakingConfirmedLevel Type: Professional indicator for detecting confirmed breakouts of strong price levels Description: The BreakingConfirmedLevel indicator is an advanced tool designed to detect confirmed breakouts of strong price levels in the market. It relies on precise price action analysis and multi-layer confirmation logic before generating any signal. This ensures highly accurate entry points after a real breakout, minimizing false signals and increasing consistency in
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News Expert Pro EA – Professional News Trading Expert This expert advisor is specifically designed to maximize market opportunities during high-impact news events. It comes packed with professional features that make trading smarter and more efficient: Professional Reverse Trades: News Expert Pro EA detects market movements during major news events and opens precise reverse trades to increase profit potential while minimizing risk. Continuous Operation or News Schedule: You can enable continuous
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