MA Super Trend

MA Super Trend

An indicator based on the average maximum and minimum of a candle period, and next to the average true range (ATR) result in a powerful visual work tool to optimize the trend zones and potential areas of market entry.

With great adaptability in any type of financial asset and with a potential for visual simplification in the graph, which will make the graph a simple work table. Accompanied by sound notifications, direct messages and enabled emails for an efficient trading experience.

An indicator created to measure:

- For MT4 desktop platform.

- Great for Day trading, Swing Trading and Scalping.

- Alert signals for desk, mobile and email.

- Works in any temporality and in any pair.

- Perfect tool for new operators and experienced operators.

- Simple configuration of parameters.

Input parameters

Period: number of candles needed to perform the average.

Multiplied: multiplier of the average true range.

Signal up: activation of bullish signals.

Signal down: activation of bearish signals.

alertsOn: activation of general alerts.

alertsOnCurrent: activation of the signal in the candle 0 (true) or in the candle 1 (false).

alertsMessage: activation of the signal by direct messages to the mobile previously configured on the MT4 platform.

alertsSound: activation of sound in the signal.

alertsEmail: activation of the email signal previously configured on the MT4 platform.


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Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (39)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Super Trend Bands
Jorge Alejandro Agudelo Alvarez
Indicators
Super Trend Bands An indicator based on MaSuperTrend , taking advantage of the calculations obtained in order to logically distribute a series of channels that accompany the price during its tour, thus facilitating trade areas with a calculated risk and objective. With great adaptability in any type of financial asset and with a potential for visual simplification in the chart, which will make the chart a simple worktable. A custom indicator: - For MT4 desktop platform. - Great for Day trading,
Srcci
Jorge Alejandro Agudelo Alvarez
Indicators
SRCCI An indicator based on RCCI , is a combination of the RSI and CCI indicators, adapted into three levels categorized into A, B and C. Taking advantage of their combination to maintain a controlled filter and applicable to different strategies. The RSI (Relative Strength Index) is one of the most popular and used oscillators to operate in the markets. It is a valuable tool to measure both the speed of price changes and the possible levels of overbought or overbought. The CCI (Commodity Channe
MA Super Trend Mt5
Jorge Alejandro Agudelo Alvarez
Indicators
MA Super Trend MT5 An indicator based on the average maximum and minimum of a candle period, and next to the average true range (ATR) result in a powerful visual work tool to optimize the trend zones and potential areas of market entry. With great adaptability in any type of financial asset and with a potential for visual simplification in the graph, which will make the graph a simple work table. An indicator created to measure: - For MT5 desktop platform. - Great for Day trading, Swing Trading
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