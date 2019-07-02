MA Super Trend
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.6
- Updated: 7 December 2023
- Activations: 20
MA Super Trend
An indicator based on the average maximum and minimum of a candle period, and next to the average true range (ATR) result in a powerful visual work tool to optimize the trend zones and potential areas of market entry.
With great adaptability in any type of financial asset and with a potential for visual simplification in the graph, which will make the graph a simple work table. Accompanied by sound notifications, direct messages and enabled emails for an efficient trading experience.
An indicator created to measure:
- For MT4 desktop platform.
- Great for Day trading, Swing Trading and Scalping.
- Alert signals for desk, mobile and email.
- Works in any temporality and in any pair.
- Perfect tool for new operators and experienced operators.
- Simple configuration of parameters.
Input parameters
Period: number of candles needed to perform the average.
Multiplied: multiplier of the average true range.
Signal up: activation of bullish signals.
Signal down: activation of bearish signals.
alertsOn: activation of general alerts.
alertsOnCurrent: activation of the signal in the candle 0 (true) or in the candle 1 (false).
alertsMessage: activation of the signal by direct messages to the mobile previously configured on the MT4 platform.
alertsSound: activation of sound in the signal.
alertsEmail: activation of the email signal previously configured on the MT4 platform.
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