Super Trend Bands
- Indicators
- Jorge Alejandro Agudelo Alvarez
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Super Trend Bands
An indicator based on MaSuperTrend, taking advantage of the calculations obtained in order to logically distribute a series of channels that accompany the price during its tour, thus facilitating trade areas with a calculated risk and objective.
With great adaptability in any type of financial asset and with a potential for visual simplification in the chart, which will make the chart a simple worktable.
A custom indicator:
- For MT4 desktop platform.
- Great for Day trading, Swing Trading and Scalping.
- Work in any season and in any pair.
- Perfect tool for new operators and experienced operators.
- Simple parameter configuration.
Input parameters
Period: number of candles needed to perform the average.Multiplied: multiplier of the average of the true value.