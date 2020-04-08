Super Trend Bands

An indicator based on MaSuperTrend, taking advantage of the calculations obtained in order to logically distribute a series of channels that accompany the price during its tour, thus facilitating trade areas with a calculated risk and objective.

With great adaptability in any type of financial asset and with a potential for visual simplification in the chart, which will make the chart a simple worktable.

A custom indicator:

- For MT4 desktop platform.

- Great for Day trading, Swing Trading and Scalping.

- Work in any season and in any pair.

- Perfect tool for new operators and experienced operators.

- Simple parameter configuration.

Input parameters

Period: number of candles needed to perform the average.

Multiplied: multiplier of the average of the true value.



