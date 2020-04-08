Super Trend Bands

Super Trend Bands

An indicator based on MaSuperTrend, taking advantage of the calculations obtained in order to logically distribute a series of channels that accompany the price during its tour, thus facilitating trade areas with a calculated risk and objective.

With great adaptability in any type of financial asset and with a potential for visual simplification in the chart, which will make the chart a simple worktable.

A custom indicator:

- For MT4 desktop platform.

- Great for Day trading, Swing Trading and Scalping.

- Work in any season and in any pair.

- Perfect tool for new operators and experienced operators.

- Simple parameter configuration.

Input parameters

Period: number of candles needed to perform the average.

Multiplied: multiplier of the average of the true value.


MA Super Trend
Jorge Alejandro Agudelo Alvarez
Indicators
MA Super Trend An indicator based on the average maximum and minimum of a candle period, and next to the average true range (ATR) result in a powerful visual work tool to optimize the trend zones and potential areas of market entry. With great adaptability in any type of financial asset and with a potential for visual simplification in the graph, which will make the graph a simple work table. Accompanied by sound notifications, direct messages and enabled emails for an efficient trading experien
Srcci
Jorge Alejandro Agudelo Alvarez
Indicators
SRCCI An indicator based on RCCI , is a combination of the RSI and CCI indicators, adapted into three levels categorized into A, B and C. Taking advantage of their combination to maintain a controlled filter and applicable to different strategies. The RSI (Relative Strength Index) is one of the most popular and used oscillators to operate in the markets. It is a valuable tool to measure both the speed of price changes and the possible levels of overbought or overbought. The CCI (Commodity Channe
MA Super Trend Mt5
Jorge Alejandro Agudelo Alvarez
Indicators
MA Super Trend MT5 An indicator based on the average maximum and minimum of a candle period, and next to the average true range (ATR) result in a powerful visual work tool to optimize the trend zones and potential areas of market entry. With great adaptability in any type of financial asset and with a potential for visual simplification in the graph, which will make the graph a simple work table. An indicator created to measure: - For MT5 desktop platform. - Great for Day trading, Swing Trading
