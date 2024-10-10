MA Super Trend MT5

An indicator based on the average maximum and minimum of a candle period, and next to the average true range (ATR) result in a powerful visual work tool to optimize the trend zones and potential areas of market entry.

With great adaptability in any type of financial asset and with a potential for visual simplification in the graph, which will make the graph a simple work table.

An indicator created to measure:

- For MT5 desktop platform.

- Great for Day trading, Swing Trading and Scalping.

- Works in any temporality and in any pair.

- Perfect tool for new operators and experienced operators.

- Simple configuration of parameters.

Input parameters

Period: number of candles needed to perform the average.

Multiplied: multiplier of the average true range.

Level: Percent cloud level.



