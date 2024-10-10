MA Super Trend Mt5

MA Super Trend MT5

An indicator based on the average maximum and minimum of a candle period, and next to the average true range (ATR) result in a powerful visual work tool to optimize the trend zones and potential areas of market entry.

With great adaptability in any type of financial asset and with a potential for visual simplification in the graph, which will make the graph a simple work table.

An indicator created to measure:

- For MT5 desktop platform.

- Great for Day trading, Swing Trading and Scalping.

- Works in any temporality and in any pair.

- Perfect tool for new operators and experienced operators.

- Simple configuration of parameters.

Input parameters

Period: number of candles needed to perform the average.

Multiplied: multiplier of the average true range.

Level: Percent cloud level.


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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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