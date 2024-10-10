MA Super Trend Mt5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 10 October 2024
- Activations: 20
MA Super Trend MT5
An indicator based on the average maximum and minimum of a candle period, and next to the average true range (ATR) result in a powerful visual work tool to optimize the trend zones and potential areas of market entry.
With great adaptability in any type of financial asset and with a potential for visual simplification in the graph, which will make the graph a simple work table.
An indicator created to measure:
- For MT5 desktop platform.
- Great for Day trading, Swing Trading and Scalping.
- Works in any temporality and in any pair.
- Perfect tool for new operators and experienced operators.
- Simple configuration of parameters.
Input parameters
Period: number of candles needed to perform the average.
Multiplied: multiplier of the average true range.Level: Percent cloud level.