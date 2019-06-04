Dinapoli Targets Version 2
- Indicators
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Ramoletane LekhanyaI am a citizen of Lesotho who likes challenges. My first attempt at trading produced horrible results even though I had invested in learning. This is why I am more interested in trading. It is a worthwhile challenge. I am now throwing my systems development experience at it and things are looking
- Version: 2.0
This indicator sets stop, start and target 1, 2 and 3 levels based on detected market swings on multiple timeframes. It was originally written by Mishanya and has been updated by Ramoletane to move with the price and automatically update the levels. A trade can be placed when price has crossed the white start line and stop loss placed on the red stop line. The lot size can be reduced at the green target 1 level, the yellow target 2 level and the position finally closed at target 3. Most of the time, price reaches target 2.
very nice. I like to use it one two tf's at once.