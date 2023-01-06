ArrowHunterEa

1

ArrowHunterEa can convert external indicators to fully automatic trading systems. ArrowHunterEA is a MT4 EA that is capable of capturing trading signals from 3rd party external indicators. It operates in two modes:

1. OnChart mode: where EA 'scans' the current chart window for new arrows or graphical signals which are given by an external indicator attached to the same chart. In this mode the EA can look for new signals which are displayed by any indicator on the chart. After signal detection the EA will open a trade in direction that is suggested by the indicator.

2. FromIndicatorBuffer mode: in this mode the EA can access the internal indicator buffers, which can be preconfigured using EA settings. In this mode the EA can read the status on internal indicator buffers and execute new order using a simple “if lower than” and “if greater than” logic, based on the values calculated by an external indicator (not necessary attached to the chart). This mode accepts configuration up to 5 parameters of the selected external indicator.

2. Demo strategy mode:  In this mode EA will run a built in demo strategy (for demonstration purposes only!). In order to use ArrowHunter functions (Trading based on a configured external indicator), set 'RunDemoStrategy' option to 'false' in the EA settings!

This EA has several different modes of operation like: trade reversal on each new signal, stoploss and takeprofit, trailing stoploss and breakeven mechanism. More features are:

  • EA controls up to 7 external indicator parameters. 
  • Indicator parameters / strategy optimization is now possible!
  • ECN broker support. 
  • Email or notifications on indicator signal detection.
  • CloseAfterXBars mechanism.
  • Advanced money management mechanism.
  • Optimization using profit-stability factor!

Below a video demonstrating indicator signal to marketorder conversion using 'Onchart' signal detection:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PMwK44docBU

Below a video demonstrating indicator optimization using 'FromIndicatorBuffer' signal detection:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHDkqZvI_4E








Video ArrowHunterEa
Jayg585
135
Jayg585 2024.02.18 23:07 
 

This is completely unsupported by the author. Does not answer any messages regarding this thing. The website for this is not very helpful. The program does not operate like it is described to do. I fully described all settings and setup the EA as the authors website says to do. Once you try and back test the program does whatever it wants and is highly inaccurate

Ronald Hoard
469
Ronald Hoard 2023.03.06 21:15 
 

Well, I couldn't get it to work even on known profitable indicators. There is a lack of descriptions for each of the inputs, and I notice that the demo download function doesn't work, is this why?

Krzysztof Szymczyk
1228
Risposta dello sviluppatore Krzysztof Szymczyk 2023.06.13 10:47
The detailed parameter description is provided on vendors website. And yes it is very comprehensive tool with many many advanced options.
Rispondi alla recensione