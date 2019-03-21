Telegram bot

1
Y-tax Telegram Bot sends text messages only to a group of telegrams or a channel of your choice. Messages are configured to display information about any trading activity on the account. A daily, weekly and monthly report is also displayed.

Below are the features of sending messages by a Y-tax Telegram Bot expert to a group / channel in a telegram:

Trading activities: opening, changing, closing deals and pending orders.
This adviser does not need an active Auto Trading button. This Expert Advisor does not need an external DLL library.
You can configure messages to show / hide trading lots, SL / TP, comment, MagicNumber.
Shows a summary of daily lucrative cash transactions. Send this report using the "R" button on the keyboard or automatically by setting fixed hours of operation.
Filter deals by MagicNumber and symbol.

Installation and configuration
Run Y-tax Telegram Bot Advisor from just one chart.

Before launching Y-tax Telegram Bot EA, you need to create your own telegram bot, which will be the sender of the messages created by this advisor. To set up this advisor, you can watch the video below and perform the following steps:
In the Telegram, find "botfather" or send a message to @BotFather.
Enter / newbot and follow the instructions to give it a username and a username.
Copy API Token
If you don’t have one yet, create a channel or group.
Open the channel / group Info, then Manage, Add Administrators, enter the bot username and click Save.
Send any message to a channel / group, for example, "Hello world."
Open the following URL in your browser: https://api.telegram.org/bot<token>/getUpdates (don't forget to add the token bots to the URL).
Search string "chat": {"id": to search for a large negative number. This is the ID of your group or channel.
Copy chat ID
Check the bot with this URL in the browser (first add the token and chat ID): https://api.telegram.org/bot<token>/sendMessage?ch_id=<ChatID>&text=I%20m%20the%20bot
In MT4, add the following URI for the web request to "Options> Expert Advisors" https://api.telegram.org
Enter the token and chat ID in the Telegram settings. Then run the advisor from the MT4 chart.
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TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
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Genesis Version 14
Maksim Khromov
Experts
What is a robot? The robot is fully automated for trading, to compensate for the most expensive time. The robot takes the opportunity to passively earn you 5-10% per month! The most important observance of money management! Do not pursue a profit of 30-50% per month, if you are looking for such a robot, then you are not here! The robot has experienced the most important time, namely! This will not deplete your deposit in the amount of 500-1000 dollars a week, but will allow you to make a profit
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Reiner Marsollek
197
Reiner Marsollek 2019.08.16 11:17 
 

The tool is good, but could be much better in terms of reporting. There is also no possibility to adjust the time to the existing time zone.

Update:

After more than 3 months no reply received from seller. I can only advise against buying here!!

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