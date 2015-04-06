Genesis Version 14

What is a robot? The robot is fully automated for trading, to compensate for the most expensive time. The robot takes the opportunity to passively earn you 5-10% per month! The most important observance of money management! Do not pursue a profit of 30-50% per month, if you are looking for such a robot, then you are not here! The robot has experienced the most important time, namely! This will not deplete your deposit in the amount of 500-1000 dollars a week, but will allow you to make a profit every month without fear of your deposit.

The principle of trading is based on the expectation of a return in the Bollinger range.

Some practicing traders who use universal strategies in general point to the greater profitability of the Soviet Union in cross-pairs, and also show that tests and practical trading better distribute the risks associated with a portfolio of major currency pairs allowed by the strategy.

The robot is developed by a large number of programmer traders. The key job is in the settings of the robot. Not a thousand tests were carried out with a simulation quality of 99.90%. The overall objective was to make a minimum landing on deposit. What has been achieved in the settings. There is a real account monitoring, and the weekly trading report will be published in the discussions every week.

In the discussion, the specified files will be added, 3 files with the correct settings, the rest are named by default. When buying, I send all the sets of failures with 13 currency pairs!
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Y-tax Telegram Bot sends text messages only to a group of telegrams or a channel of your choice. Messages are configured to display information about any trading activity on the account. A daily, weekly and monthly report is also displayed. Below are the features of sending messages by a Y-tax Telegram Bot expert to a group / channel in a telegram: Trading activities: opening, changing, closing deals and pending orders. This adviser does not need an active Auto Trading button. This Expert Advi
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