Orion EA uses indicators to enter and exit orders. Giving you the choice of times to open orders. Orion EA works on both 4 and 5-digit quotes. This EA gives you the option of max spread which prevent EA from opening order during high spread. When a opposite signal appears: if there is an open order in profit, then the EA closes it; if the open order is in loss, the EA opens opposite orders. The EA has a Overlap Order option, this gives it the ability to use percentage of profit from the last order to reduces losses. News filter option allows Orion EA to receive a continuous feed from new agent. News filter will stop trades from opening during impact news. Orion EA also has a auto lot which allows EA to increase the lot size according to the amount of balance.

Input parameters

Before a high importance news - Time which to stop the EA before high impact news in minutes.

After a high importance news - Time which to stop the EA after high impact news in minutes.

Before a medium importance news - Time which to stop the EA before medium impact news in minutes.

After a medium importance news - Time which to stop the EA after medium impact news in minutes.

Starts Lots - initial lot size.

Lot Multiplier - lot multiplier for the second and subsequent orders.

Max Lot - Maximum lot size.

Max. Locked Orders - Maximum number of locking orders.

Grid Step - Minimum distance between orders after the end of locking orders.

Take Profit, (points) - Take profit in points.

Stop Loss, (points) - Stop loss in points from the initial order.

Trail Start, (points) - Trailing start point.

Trail Distance, (points) - Trailing stop distance.

Overlap Order - Enable/Disable recovering loss-making orders by the last one.

Overlap order number - The point from which the EA will start overlapping.

Overlap percent - The percentage of profit from the last order.

Distance - The distance between each order.

Start Time - The time the EA will start working (broker server time).

Stop Time - The time the EA will stop opening new orders.

Magic - Unique EA magic number.

Enable Max Spread - Enable/ Disable.

Max spread – Maximum spread, at which the EA is allowed to open and close positions

Autolot - enable/disable auto lot calculation.

Autolot size - amount of the deposit, on which Lot is to be used when Auto lot is enabled.

To enable news filter, tick the open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Tick allow WebRequests for listed URL > Add the following: "http://ec.forexprostools.com" and "http://www.worldtimeserver.com" then press OK.



