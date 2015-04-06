Orion EA

Orion EA uses indicators to enter and exit orders. Giving you the choice of times to open orders. Orion EA works on both 4 and 5-digit quotes. This EA gives you the option of max spread which prevent EA from opening order during high spread. When a opposite signal appears: if there is an open order in profit, then the EA closes it; if the open order is in loss, the EA opens opposite orders. The EA has a Overlap Order option, this gives it the ability to use percentage of profit from the last order to reduces losses. News filter option allows Orion EA to receive a continuous feed from new agent. News filter will stop trades from opening during impact news. Orion EA also has a auto lot which allows EA to increase the lot size according to the amount of balance.

 

 

Input parameters

  • Before a high importance news - Time which to stop the EA before high impact news in minutes.
  • After a high importance news - Time which to stop the EA after high impact news in minutes.
  • Before a medium importance news - Time which to stop the EA before medium impact news in minutes.
  • After a medium importance news - Time which to stop the EA after medium impact news in minutes.
  • Starts Lots - initial lot size.
  • Lot Multiplier - lot multiplier for the second and subsequent orders.
  • Max Lot - Maximum lot size.
  • Max. Locked Orders - Maximum number of locking orders.
  • Grid Step - Minimum distance between orders after the end of locking orders.
  • Take Profit, (points) - Take profit in points.
  • Stop Loss, (points) - Stop loss in points from the initial order.
  • Trail Start, (points) - Trailing start point.
  • Trail Distance, (points) - Trailing stop distance.
  • Overlap Order - Enable/Disable recovering loss-making orders by the last one.
  • Overlap order number - The point from which the EA will start overlapping.
  • Overlap percent - The percentage of profit from the last order.
  • Distance - The distance between each order.
  • Start Time - The time the EA will start working (broker server time).
  • Stop Time - The time the EA will stop opening new orders.
  • Magic - Unique EA magic number.
  • Enable Max Spread - Enable/ Disable.
  • Max spread – Maximum spread, at which the EA is allowed to open and close positions
  • Autolot - enable/disable auto lot calculation.
  • Autolot size - amount of the deposit, on which Lot is to be used when Auto lot is enabled.

 

To enable news filter, tick the open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Tick allow WebRequests for listed URL > Add the following: "http://ec.forexprostools.com" and "http://www.worldtimeserver.com" then press OK.

 

 


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Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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5 (2)
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Olivier Nomblot
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NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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