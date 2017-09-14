London Trader

London Trader EA uses a breakout strategy that can be set to London Session, Tokyo Session, New York Session and Sydney Session.


Recommendations

  • Time frame: H1
  • Pairs: EURJPY, EURCAD, EURAUD, CADCHF, USDCHF and other pairs can be used.
  • Minimum Leverage: 1:100.


Benefit

  • No martingale or No grid.
  • Can be optimised to any markets time Session.
  • Equity protection by Stop Loss application.
  • EA has a safe mode option.
  • Multicurrency EA.


Input parameters

  • London Trade Time Start: London session opening time (Broker server time).
  • Optional Trading Times: Enable/Disable: If enabled then "London Trade Time Start" becomes disabled. Only then you can use optional trading times start and end. If disabled then "London Trade Time Start" becomes enabled.
  • Optional Trading Times Start: Only when optional trading times is enable you can set new time to start trading.
  • Optional Trading Times End: Only when optional trading times is enable you can set new time to end trading.
  • Allowed Spread: Maximum spread allowed (Points).
  • Allowed Slippage: Maximum slippage allowed (Points).
  • Set Risk by: Set trade risk type.
  • Risk: Amount risk
  • Take Profit: Take profit (Points).
  • Stop Loss: Stop loss (Points).
  • Magic Number: Magic number.
  • Bandwidth Filter Max: Maximum filter bandwidth (Points).
  • Bandwidth Filter Min: Minimum filter bandwidth (Points).
  • Bandwidth Break: This is the point which a trade is entered when the trading bandwidth limits break (Points).
  • Safe mode: Enable/Disable recovering loss-making orders.
  • Safe mode percentage When safe mode is enabled only, an order is at loss, the percentage of the stop loss which to start an overlapping order to break even/in profit at stop loss (stop loss of the initial trade). However the initial trade take profit equivalent pips becomes the distance to stop loss for the overlapping trade.
  • Safe mode Stop Loss: Stop Loss for overlapping trade (Points).
  • Monday Trade Filter: Type of trade for Monday.
  • Tuesday Trade Filter: Type of trade for Tuesday.
  • Wednesday Trade Filter: Type of trade for Wednesday.
  • Thursday Trade Filter: Type of trade for Thursday.
  • Friday Trade Filter: Type of trade for Friday.
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5 (2)
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Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
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Orion EA uses indicators to enter and exit orders. Giving you the choice of times to open orders. Orion EA works on both 4 and 5-digit quotes. This EA gives you the option of max spread which prevent EA from opening order during high spread. When a opposite signal appears: if there is an open order in profit, then the EA closes it; if the open order is in loss, the EA opens opposite orders. The EA has a Overlap Order option, this gives it the ability to use percentage of profit from the last ord
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Seven723
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Seven723 2017.09.16 21:50 
 

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