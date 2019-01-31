Break Average Free
- Experts
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- Version: 1.65
- Updated: 4 March 2019
Break Average Free
Break average is a fully automated Expert Advisor for automatic trading on EURUSD, which uses the strategy of breaking the average. It can work with small deposits of $ 250 and a small leverage of 1: 30. To enter the market, filters of two indicators are used (such as the stochastic and the moving average of 2 periods), which confirms the entry to the market.
Very good offer to try the full version only 50 USD
Differences from full version :
1. Opens only SELL positions.
2. Trades with 0.01 lot only.
Recommendations
- EA Settings: Use default settings.
- Symbol: EURUSD .
- Brokers: 1:30 leverage or high.
- Minimum Deposit: $250 USD.
Parameters
- Fix Lot: fixed lot size
- Auto Lot: enable/disable auto lot calculation (the calculation for the automatic lot is done using a leverage of 1:30)
- Max order: the maximum number of open orders.
- Percentage account: Percentage of your account used for this Expert Advisor (for a leverage of 1:30)
- Take Profit: maximum physical take profit
- Time Frame Inticador: period of the indicator;
- Time Frame Filter: confirmation period to enter the market
- Magic Number: magic number for the Expert Advisor to identify its positions;
Good job.