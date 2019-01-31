Break Average Free

3.5

Break Average Free

Break average is a fully automated Expert Advisor for automatic trading on EURUSD, which uses the strategy of breaking the average. It can work with small deposits of $ 250 and a small leverage of 1: 30. To enter the market, filters of two indicators are used (such as the stochastic and the moving average of 2 periods), which confirms the entry to the market.

 Very good offer to try the full version   only 50 USD

Differences from  full version : 

1. Opens only SELL positions.

2. Trades with 0.01 lot only. 


Recommendations

  • EA Settings: Use default settings.
  • Symbol: EURUSD .
  • Brokers: 1:30 leverage or high.
  • Minimum Deposit: $250 USD.

Parameters

    • Fix Lot:    fixed  lot size     
    • Auto Lot: enable/disable auto lot calculation (the calculation for the automatic lot is done using a leverage of 1:30)
    • Max order: the maximum number of open orders.
    • Percentage account:  Percentage of your account used for this Expert Advisor (for a leverage of 1:30)
    • Take Profit:  maximum physical take profit
    • Time Frame Inticador:     period of the indicator;
    • Time Frame Filter: confirmation period to enter the market
    • Magic Number:  magic number for the Expert Advisor to identify its positions;



    Reviews 2
    Miguel Jimenez Cordero
    6779
    Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.25 10:28 
     

    Good job.

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    The MACD indicator is based on volume , which can offer us a very valuable type of information (it marks the long or short strength of each candle), es pecially if we are operating in shorter time frames.  Green = bullish signal; Red = bearish  signal; Blue = MACD  volume Parameters: Fast: Numbers of bars used for fast period calculations  Slow: Numbers of bars used for slow period calculations 
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    Miguel Jimenez Cordero
    6779
    Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.25 10:28 
     

    Good job.

    ElisaP
    861
    ElisaP 2019.02.27 23:46 
     

    y 'increible

    una agradable sorpresa

     Gracias

    _______________________________________________

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