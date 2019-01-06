HelloTrader

HelloTrader is a completely new product view for the MetaTrader platform. Immediately after launching, the utility displays randomly one of the lines of the phrase, quotes of famous people or an aphorism in the upper left corner of the terminal. Every 5 minutes the recording changes.

The structure includes more than 1000 phrases, quotes and aphorism in Russian and English.

In the input parameters, you can choose the Russian language display of records, the default is English.

The utility starts working immediately after launch, and no longer has any settings or functions other than the choice of language. The only task is to randomly display quotes, phrases of famous and unknown people.

The utility is created for inspiration / assistance in human trafficking in the field of trading in the securities and currencies markets.
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AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
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HelloTrader2
Aleksey Rodionov
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HelloTrader is a completely new product view for the MetaTrader platform. Immediately after launching, the utility displays randomly one of the lines of the phrase, quotes of famous people or an aphorism in the upper left corner of the terminal. Every 5 minutes the recording changes. The structure includes more than 1000 phrases, quotes and aphorism in Russian and English. In the input parameters, you can choose the Russian language display of records, the default is English. The utility star
HelloTraderDemo2
Aleksey Rodionov
Utilities
HelloTrader is a completely new product view for the MetaTrader platform. Immediately after launching, the utility displays randomly one of the lines of the phrase, quotes of famous people or an aphorism in the upper left corner of the terminal. Every 5 minutes the recording changes. The Demo version includes 32 phrases, quotes or aphorisms in English only. The utility starts working immediately after launch and no longer has any settings or functions. The only task is to randomly display quot
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HelloTraderDemo
Aleksey Rodionov
Utilities
HelloTrader is a completely new product view for the MetaTrader platform. Immediately after launching, the utility displays randomly one of the lines of the phrase, quotes of famous people or an aphorism in the upper left corner of the terminal. Every 5 minutes the recording changes. The Demo version includes 32 phrases, quotes or aphorisms in English only. The utility starts working immediately after launch and no longer has any settings or functions. The only task is to randomly display quot
FREE
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