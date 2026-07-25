Assistant de trading OG2

OG2 Trading Assistant is a comprehensive trading panel for MetaTrader 5, designed to simplify the manual and semi-automated management of your positions directly from the chart. Key features: 🎯 Risk management: automatic position size calculation based on a defined risk amount 🔒 Automatic break-even: secures your positions once a specific risk/reward ratio is reached 💰 Partial Take Profit: closes part of the position at a first target while letting the remainder run to a second target 📈 Trailing stop: automatically follows the price to protect profits

Ideal for traders who want to maintain manual control over their decisions while benefiting from professional, automated risk management.


TRADE ASSISTANT OG — User Guide

Manual/semi-automatic trading panel for MetaTrader 5.

1. Overview
Trade Assistant OG is a manual/semi-automatic trading panel for MetaTrader 5. It automatically calculates position size based on a defined risk amount, and offers optional management of Break Even, Partial Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and a daily loss limit. Every action stays under the trader's control: nothing triggers unless the corresponding automatic mode is enabled.

2. Quick installation

  • Copy the .ex5 file into the MQL5 / Experts folder of your MetaTrader 5 terminal
  • Drag the EA onto the chart you want to use
  • In the Common tab, check "Allow Algo Trading"
  • In the Inputs tab, choose the language (Language) and adjust the parameters for the instrument you're trading
  • Make sure the "Algo Trading" button is enabled in the MetaTrader 5 toolbar

3. Parameter details

RiskAmount — Amount risked on the account, in currency (see RiskCurrency), for each trade. The panel automatically calculates the position size (lots) so that the loss at the Stop Loss matches exactly this amount.

RiskCurrency — Currency of the risk amount (e.g. USD, EUR). Used only for display and for the calculation when EUR is selected.

SpreadLimitPts — Maximum spread accepted before placing an order, in points. If the market spread exceeds this value, the PLACE ORDER button will refuse to execute. See point 4 below: this value must be adapted to each instrument.

UseBreakEven — Enables or disables automatic Break Even.

BE_TriggerRR — Risk/Reward ratio at which the Stop Loss is moved to entry price (e.g. 0.75 = as soon as the trade has reached 75% of the initial SL distance).

BE_UseSpreadOffset — If enabled, Break Even includes a small margin equal to the current spread, to avoid an early exit caused by a temporary spread spike.

BE_ManualOffset — Manual margin (in points) used instead of the spread when BE_UseSpreadOffset is disabled.

UsePartialTP — Enables automatic partial close at the TP1 level.

TP1_RR — Risk/Reward ratio of the first target (TP1).

TP1_Percent — Percentage of the position closed at TP1 (the remainder continues toward TP2).

TP2_RR — Risk/Reward ratio of the second target (TP2), applied to the remaining position after TP1.

UseTrailing — Enables automatic trailing stop once TP1 is reached.

Trail_Activation — Number of points of gain required before the trailing stop starts following the price.

Trail_Distance — Distance (in points) maintained between the price and the new trailing Stop Loss.

Trail_Step — Minimum step (in points) before the trailing Stop Loss is moved again.

UseDailyLoss — Enables the daily loss limit.

DailyLossLimit — Maximum loss allowed per day (in account currency). Once reached, any open position is closed and the panel blocks new orders until the reset.

UseServerTimeReset — If enabled, the daily counter resets at midnight broker server time.

CustomResetHour — Custom reset hour (0-23), used if UseServerTimeReset is disabled.

PanelX / PanelY — Panel position on screen (offset in pixels from the top-left corner of the chart).

Language — Panel display language: Francais or English.

4. Spread: a value to adapt per instrument

The SpreadLimitPts parameter protects your entries: if the market spread is too high at the moment you click PLACE ORDER, the order is blocked. This is a useful safety feature, but it must be set correctly for each instrument, because a "point" doesn't mean the same thing everywhere.

On Gold (XAUUSD), a point generally equals a $0.01 price move, and spreads observed across most brokers stay within a fairly stable range (roughly 15 to 35 points depending on the broker and the time of day). On Bitcoin (BTCUSD), however, the value of a point and the normal spread range vary enormously from one broker to another: some quote Bitcoin with a point worth $1, others $0.01, which completely changes the scale of the numbers you need to enter (observed spreads vary widely, from 100 to 800 points depending on the quoting convention).

In practice: never reuse the same SpreadLimitPts value across different instruments without checking. Before trading a new instrument, open the symbol specification in MetaTrader (right-click on the chart → Symbol Specification) to find out the point value and the typical spread range, then adjust SpreadLimitPts accordingly.

These values are indicative and depend on your broker, the trading session, and market conditions (spreads widen around economic news releases or outside high-liquidity hours).

5. Good to know

  • The panel never sends an order automatically: every trade is triggered by a click on PLACE ORDER
  • The AUTO / MANU / HERE modes (Break Even, TP1, TP2) let you keep manual control over each exit if you prefer
  • The daily loss limit closes open positions if it's reached, as a safety measure
  • Test your settings on a demo account before using real funds
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
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