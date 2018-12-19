Trend China EA

This is an automated Expert Advisor . EA uses advanced algorithms to find entry points and several additional filters to enter and exit the market. EA does not require optimization or any other configuration.

parameter

MagicNumber - EA ID to avoid interference with other EAs.

Lots - Fixed single lottery

UseMoneyManagement - Automatic order number

MaxRisk - Risk as a percentage of the account's available margin

MaxLotsPerOrder -MaxLotsPerOrder

TakeProfit - Maximum Take Profit Points

StopLoss - the maximum number of stop loss points, usually closed early based on the signal

TrailingStop-TrailingStop

MaxSlippage - maximum allowable price slippage



