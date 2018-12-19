Trend China EA

3

This is an automated Expert Advisor . EA uses advanced algorithms to find entry points and several additional filters to enter and exit the market. EA does not require optimization or any other configuration.

parameter

MagicNumber - EA ID to avoid interference with other EAs.

Lots - Fixed single lottery

UseMoneyManagement - Automatic order number

MaxRisk - Risk as a percentage of the account's available margin

MaxLotsPerOrder -MaxLotsPerOrder 

TakeProfit - Maximum Take Profit Points

StopLoss - the maximum number of stop loss points, usually closed early based on the signal

TrailingStop-TrailingStop

MaxSlippage - maximum allowable price slippage


Reviews 2
Lifeng Han
45
Lifeng Han 2018.12.20 16:12 
 

已经实盘开始运行了，今天的单子都盈利了。

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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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TaiJiTrading
Zhenyang Dong
Experts
这个EA是加仓操作，但不是不停的加仓。会有止损和锁单，适合大多数货币。如果不改动参数适用于欧元兑美元1小时周期。 止EA经过实盘验证品种为欧元兑美元，参数会根据行情经常更新。请多多关注。 展示信号： 交易方式：完全趋势运行有止损和移动止损，加仓。最小资金1000美金就可以运行0.01手开始。 建议使用滑点比较低的平台运行。 参数设置说明： Lots=固定手数;这是1万美金的参数，请以1000美金设置0.01为比例。 OpenStorage =false;加仓开启- -这个请一定开启，设置为true。 AddLots=0.02;加仓数量（手数），测试参数为0.1 Maxnumber=50;最大订单数量 MaxLots=0.2;最大订单手数 Reversedoubling=3;反向锁单倍数
MT4 copy
Zhenyang Dong
Utilities
这是一个MT4自动跟单的EA，发送端下单以后接收端自动秒跟，包括手数，止盈，止损同时设置，下单手数可以根据自己的情况设置加倍也可以固定手数，适合多帐户同时交易的朋友们。 可以多个平台跟单，可以 一个主发送帐户多个跟单帐户，也可以同时跟多个主帐户。 参数说明： DirectionSelection=Receive;为主发送端。--SendOut为接收端。发送端其它无设置 Receiving Parameters;以下是接收端设置。 SendingEndID = "  ";填写发送端交易帐户的ID，全为数字。 AcceptanceMode=Multiplication;接收端下单模式，加倍模式。--Fixed为固定手数下单。 MultiplicationLots = 1; Multiplication模式下的下单倍数 FixedLots = 0.01;Fixed模式下，固定手数。 SymSuffix="";接收端交易品种名称如果有后缀，请正确填写，比如：EURUSDxxx填写xxx就可以。
Following the market
Zhenyang Dong
Experts
这个EA目前使用在欧元兑美元货币，1分钟---1小时图表都可以，资金大于100即可。如果资金太小会停止交易。 做单方式： 在市场确定方向以后进单，然后移动止盈来保存利润，跟随趋势做单，有固定止损和移动止损。 因为参数是适合市场的调整，请挂模拟盘测试，有什么问题可以发消息给我。谢谢。。。。。。 建议使用滑点比较低的平台运行。 参数设置说明： OpeningOrder =false;---开启做单，请修改为：true  Magic=1580585857;---订单识别号 Lots=0.1;---------固定手数。 UseMoneyManagement =true;--是否启用根据资金设置手数 MaxRisk = 0.04;---下单占资金的比例  MaxLotsPerOrder = 10;--下单最大手数。
Short term trading
Zhenyang Dong
Experts
适用于低点差平台（10点以内）或者ECN平台，短线交易EURUSD使用周期为：1M和5M。参数默认。 如果点差过高可能会产生亏损。标准账户测试请把点差改为10以后回测，请仔细阅读后测试  MinLots = 0.01;------最小手数 MaxLots = 100.0;-----最大手数 Risk = 50.0;        -----最大风险  FixedLots = 0.1;------固定手数  UseMM = TRUE;-------是否启用按资金控制手数,请选 用TRUE StartHour = 0;----------开始时间，小时 StartMinute = 0;--------开始时间，分钟 EndHour = 23;-----------结束时间，小时 EndMinute = 59;---------结束时间，分钟
Super Trend D
Zhenyang Dong
Indicators
超级趋势指标 开发于2024年12月，测试效果不错。 适用于，黄金1小时，可配合 5分钟和15分钟趋势线。 白线上只做多，黄线下只做空。 其它品种可根据自己的经验使用。 如果使用中有什么问题可提供宝贵意见。谢谢。 超级趋势指标 开发于2024年12月，测试效果不错。 适用于，黄金1小时，可配合 5分钟和15分钟趋势线。 白线上只做多，黄线下只做空。 其它品种可根据自己的经验使用。 如果使用中有什么问题可提供宝贵意见。谢谢。 超级趋势指标 开发于2024年12月，测试效果不错。 适用于，黄金1小时，可配合 5分钟和15分钟趋势线。 白线上只做多，黄线下只做空。 其它品种可根据自己的经验使用。 如果使用中有什么问题可提供宝贵意见。谢谢。
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Lifeng Han
45
Lifeng Han 2018.12.20 16:12 
 

已经实盘开始运行了，今天的单子都盈利了。

hermann fraenken
238
hermann fraenken 2018.12.19 12:38 
 

After installation on terminal there is a script file.

No function, no testing = no rating

Version 4.1 runs by copying and pasting into the correct ea / market folder.

After 24 hours this EA produces

profit for the broker but not for me. I tested this EA with a demo / live account including VPS.

Strategy Tester has been extensively used with equal negative values.

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