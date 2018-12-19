Trend China EA
- Experts
-
Zhenyang Dong从事编程8年以上.
- Version: 4.1
- Updated: 20 December 2018
- Activations: 5
This is an automated Expert Advisor . EA uses advanced algorithms to find entry points and several additional filters to enter and exit the market. EA does not require optimization or any other configuration.
parameter
MagicNumber - EA ID to avoid interference with other EAs.
Lots - Fixed single lottery
UseMoneyManagement - Automatic order number
MaxRisk - Risk as a percentage of the account's available margin
MaxLotsPerOrder -MaxLotsPerOrder
TakeProfit - Maximum Take Profit Points
StopLoss - the maximum number of stop loss points, usually closed early based on the signal
TrailingStop-TrailingStop
MaxSlippage - maximum allowable price slippage
已经实盘开始运行了，今天的单子都盈利了。