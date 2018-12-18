MA Crossover Alert
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 18 December 2018
- Activations: 5
Moving Average Crossover Alert
This indicator uses two moving averages, fast MA1 and slow MA2, to indicate a change in trend or direction of movement.
You change the default MA's, one fast and one slower, to your preference.
An alert and a notification is sent once MA's cross each other.
Note: you can change the default settings of the 2 moving averages.
I hope you will find this indicator very useful, as I do.