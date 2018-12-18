MA Crossover Alert

Moving Average Crossover Alert


This indicator uses two moving averages, fast MA1 and slow MA2, to indicate a change in trend or direction of movement.
You change the default MA's, one fast and one slower, to your preference.
An alert and a notification is sent once MA's cross each other.

Note: you can change the default settings of the 2 moving averages.


I hope you will find this indicator very useful, as I do.

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Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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Horizontal Zone Break Alert
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Horizontal Zone Break Alert This indicator uses two horizontal lines, H1 and H2, to create a horizontal channel. You can move these horizontal lines anywhere on the chart in order to create your Horizontal Channel Zone, H1 must always be above H2. An alert and a notification is sent once the zone has been broken. Alert:- If the alert is set to true, then when a candle closes above H1 or below H2 an alert will be sent. If the alert is set to false, then when the Moving Average moves above H1 o
Trend Zone Break Alert
Andrew Lyttle
Indicators
Trend Zone Break Alert This indicator uses two trend lines, T1 and T2, to create a trend channel. You can move these trend lines anywhere on the chart in order to create your Trend Channel Zone, T1 must always be above T2. An alert and a notification is sent once the zone has been broken. Alert:- If the alert is set to true, then when a candle closes above T1 or below T2 an alert will be sent. If the alert is set to false, then when the Moving Average moves above T1 or below T2 an alert will
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