MA Crossover Alert

Trend Zone Break Alert This indicator uses two trend lines, T1 and T2, to create a trend channel. You can move these trend lines anywhere on the chart in order to create your Trend Channel Zone, T1 must always be above T2. An alert and a notification is sent once the zone has been broken. Alert:- If the alert is set to true, then when a candle closes above T1 or below T2 an alert will be sent. If the alert is set to false, then when the Moving Average moves above T1 or below T2 an alert will