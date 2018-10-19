Price Gold Action

This EA take advantage from great markets movement by setting up pending orders on support and resistance lines, after that it wait the market movement to fill these orders, if it don't the EA deletes them and creates another pending orders.

This system don't use grid neither martingale. It is simple and pure TakeProfit and StopLoss, and it has virtual trailing stop to mask trailing stop from server.

It don't need to worry about news of high impact.

It is advisor to use ECN account type with low spread.

I suggest use this setup: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/32549#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=9092140

Use it on EURUSD

Demo:

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/507056