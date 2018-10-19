Price Gold Action

5

This EA take advantage from great markets movement by setting up pending orders on support and resistance lines, after that it wait the market movement to fill these orders, if it don't the EA deletes them and creates another pending orders.

This system don't use grid neither martingale. It is simple and pure TakeProfit and StopLoss, and it has virtual trailing stop to mask trailing stop from server.

It don't need to worry about news of high impact.

It is advisor to use ECN account type with low spread.

I suggest use this setup: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/32549#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=9092140

Use it on EURUSD

Demo:

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/507056

Video Price Gold Action
Reviews 1
brunoshiva
216
brunoshiva 2019.02.07 10:09 
 

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Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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brunoshiva
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brunoshiva 2019.02.07 10:09 
 

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