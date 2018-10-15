Pallada manual system
- Indicators
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Sergey KutskoMajor instruments FX. 2009 (eur/usd, gbp/usd)
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 15 October 2018
- Activations: 5
The Pallada Manual System indicator is a complete manual trading system that does not require the use of any other indicators. Very simple and clear to use. Estimated profitability, depending on the setting, is 5-30%. The indicator is ideal for those who want to control the trading process, but do not sit at the monitor for days. Ideal for calm measured trading without nerves and stress.