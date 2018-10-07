ZigZag based on ATR and Fibo retracement

Description

The base of this indicator is an ZigZag algorithm based on ATR and Fibo retracement. This indicator is not redrawing in sense that the ZigZag's last shoulder is formed right after the appropriate conditions occur on the market. The shoulder doesn't change its direction afterwards (can only continue).

Note: An indicator with advanced possibilities is also available.

Indicator input parameters

The input parameters allow to change the sensitivity of the ZigZag.

  1. ATR period
  2. ATR multiplier that doesn't allow a direction change
  3. ATR multiplier that forces a direction change
  4. Minimum percent retracement that forces a direction change

Note: MQL4 indicator is also available.

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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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Description The base of this indicator is an ZigZag algorithm based on ATR and Fibo retracement. The ZigZag can be drawn like a classic ZigZag or like Arrows or needn't be drawn at all. This indicator is not redrawing in sense that the ZigZag's last shoulder is formed right after the appropriate conditions occur on the market. The shoulder doesn't change its direction afterwards (can only continue). There are some other possibilities to show advanced information in this indicator: Auto Fibo on
Symbol information
Petr Nosek
Utilities
The script writes to a text file all-important trading information about the chart symbol including symbol leverage, point value, required margin, swaps, trade and quote sessions and so on. Most traders need this information for their trading decisions. For example for stop loss placement, for volume calculating, for trades closing before session end... You can see a text file example on the screenshot.
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