Dream Catcher

This Expert Adviser is based on the crossover of moving averages. The user can select to employ up to 10 moving averages which crossover each other to execute market orders (open and close trades). The selected number of moving averages to crossover each other for opening trades and their individual configurations are independent of the selected number of moving averages to crossover each other for closing trades and their individual configurations.

The user can also choose to configure up to 5 moving averages that filter out the execution of market orders based on their slope/gradient (causes the expert advisor to ignore opening and/or closing a trade from crossover signals if the slope of one of these 5 moving averages is within a set range specified for each moving average) Each slope filtering moving average and its slope range in which trades are ignored is configured differently and is independent of the rest of the moving average slope filters.

The slope for each moving average is calculated as the change in the value of the moving average in relation to price (y-axis) over user specified time in minutes (x-axis).

For each moving average, the following settings can be configured:

  • Period
  • shift
  • Method
  • Apply to


The user may also choose to employ the ADX indicator to filter out trades during consolidation of the market. For instance, one could set the EA to ignore all market orders from the moving average crossovers if the adx line is below a user defined percentage, say 25%

The following setting can be set for the ADX:

  • Period
  • ADX line percentage filter (0-100)


Under the management inputs, the following can be configured.

  • Trailing Stop, which can be set as a moving average or fixed point step trailing stop
  • Stop loss
  • Take profit
  • Lot Size

The Filling Mode for executing orders can also be changed to ensure that this expert adviser works with all brokers that support MetaTrader 5

This expert advisor all includes a Time filter, to configure the time of the day at which trades from the moving average signals are executed, and when they are ignored.

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Mndeni Mavuso
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Mndeni Mavuso 2018.10.24 22:41 
 

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