Crests And Troughs

Are you tired of missing out on profitable trading opportunities? Are you looking for a reliable Expert Advisor? Look no further! Crests and Troughs considers that the market forms waves as it progresses. This EA is designed to identify the crests (highs) and troughs (lows) of these market waves because they are the ideal points for trade entries. It opens multiple buy and sell positions at the crests and troughs and closes losing trades when every new candlestick bar is formed to capitalize on the prevailing market trend with effectiveness to boost your profits. Traders can avoid the losing trades by manually locking each position at break-even using stop losses, especially positions that are against the prevailing market trend.

Features of this powerful EA:

  1. Smart Market Analysis:

    • Utilizes a unique algorithm to detect buy and sell signals based on price action. All signals are executed when generated, either buy or sell, losing trades are closed when a new bar is formed and winning trades are allowed to run with the market's overall trend.
    • Incorporates volatility analysis using Standard Deviation to ensure trades are executed in optimal market conditions.

  2. Risk Management:

    • Automatically closes losing positions to protect your capital.
    • Includes a smart function to check if there's enough free margin before opening new trades.

  3. Customizable Parameters:

    • Adjust Standard Deviation period and trade limits to fit your risk tolerance.
    • Set your preferred order volume for precise position sizing.

  4. User-Friendly:

    • Visual indicators (buy/sell arrows) on your chart for easy signal identification.
    • Choose between manual and automated trading modes with the Auto_Trade option.

  5. Efficient Code Structure:

    • Developed by industry professional Sakhile Mamba.
    • Utilizes MQL5's built-in functions and classes for optimal performance.

  6. Versatile Application:

    • Suitable for various trading styles and timeframes.
    • Can be used on multiple currency pairs.

  7. Educational Value:

    • Great tool for learning about trend-following strategies and market dynamics.
    • Helps traders understand the importance of volatility in trading decisions.

  8. Time-Saving:

    • Automates the trading process, allowing you to focus on strategy refinement or other activities.

  9. Continuous Monitoring:

    • Works tirelessly 24/5, never missing a potential trading opportunity.

  10. Professional Support:

    • Backed by an expert developer, ensuring reliable performance and potential updates.
    • The developer is there to meet you via zoom and help you understand the exact strategy for using this EA when you purchase it.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your trading. The Crests And Troughs Expert Advisor offers a blend of sophisticated analysis, risk management, and user-friendly features that cater to both novice and experienced traders.

Upgrade your trading strategy today with the Crests And Troughs EA and experience the potential for consistent, data-driven trading decisions!

Disclaimer: Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.
















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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
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5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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TICK STACK LTD
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Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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