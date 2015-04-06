MomentumTrendTrader MTT

This Expert Advisor trades the trends, long and short. As soon as the momentum is big enough it enters a trader. When the momentum gets weaker the trade is being closed. So the Stop Loss and the Take profit is the momentum.


It is best suited for the currency pair EURJPY in H1 timeframe.


Inputs:

  • Lotsize: The lotsize for the trade
  • StopLoss: Here you can set the S/L level (default: 0 = not active)
  • TralingStop: Here you can set the T/S (default: 0 = not active)
  • TakeProfit: Here you can set the T/P (default: 0 = not active)
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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SolidState
Bekim Bytyqi
Experts
This Expert Advisior is following the main trend and makes profit in bull and in bear markets. It works for all currency pairs. I have attached a Screenshot for GPDUSD D1. It is very effective and has small drawdowns. I will give this EA away for only USD 30,-. This offer is valid until June, 30 2018 Later on  it will be much more expensive. It is very powerfull and profitable.
Forex RSI Wizard
Bekim Bytyqi
Experts
The Forex RSI Wizard Expert Advisor works based on changes in the RSI. It looks for the direction and the strength of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and then places a buy or a sell order in the corresponding direction. To ensure maximum accuracy the EA also takes the bollinger bands in to account, in order to minimize false signals. Forex RSI Wizard is intended for trading any currency pair on the M5 timeframe or higher. However, backtests indicate that it is best suited for GBPAUD on H1. Cu
AshiMomentum
Bekim Bytyqi
Experts
This version of the AshiMomentum multicurrency Expert Advisor works based on short-term changes in the trend, creating the price "corridor" set in the parameters. Trading is carried out at the external borders of this corridor by opening positions in different directions with different lot sizes. This achieves a very high probability of closing positions in profit. AshiMomentum is intended for trading any currency pair on the M1 timeframe or higher. No martingale, no arbitrage.
ForexGenerated
Bekim Bytyqi
Experts
The ForexGenerated Expert Advisor works based on short-term changes in the trend, creating the price "corridor" set in the parameters. Trading is carried out at the external borders of this corridor by opening positions in different directions with different lot sizes. This achieves a very high probability of closing positions in profit. ForexGenerated is intended for trading any currency pair on the M5 timeframe or higher. However, backtests indicate that it is best suited for NZDUSD on M5. Cu
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