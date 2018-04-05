AshiMomentum

This version of the AshiMomentum multicurrency Expert Advisor works based on short-term changes in the trend, creating the price "corridor" set in the parameters. Trading is carried out at the external borders of this corridor by opening positions in different directions with different lot sizes. This achieves a very high probability of closing positions in profit.

AshiMomentum is intended for trading any currency pair on the M1 timeframe or higher.

No martingale, no arbitrage.

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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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SolidState
Bekim Bytyqi
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This Expert Advisior is following the main trend and makes profit in bull and in bear markets. It works for all currency pairs. I have attached a Screenshot for GPDUSD D1. It is very effective and has small drawdowns. I will give this EA away for only USD 30,-. This offer is valid until June, 30 2018 Later on  it will be much more expensive. It is very powerfull and profitable.
Forex RSI Wizard
Bekim Bytyqi
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The Forex RSI Wizard Expert Advisor works based on changes in the RSI. It looks for the direction and the strength of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and then places a buy or a sell order in the corresponding direction. To ensure maximum accuracy the EA also takes the bollinger bands in to account, in order to minimize false signals. Forex RSI Wizard is intended for trading any currency pair on the M5 timeframe or higher. However, backtests indicate that it is best suited for GBPAUD on H1. Cu
MomentumTrendTrader MTT
Bekim Bytyqi
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades the trends, long and short. As soon as the momentum is big enough it enters a trader. When the momentum gets weaker the trade is being closed. So the Stop Loss and the Take profit is the momentum. It is best suited for the currency pair EURJPY in H1 timeframe. Inputs: Lotsize: The lotsize for the trade StopLoss: Here you can set the S/L level (default: 0 = not active) TralingStop: Here you can set the T/S (default: 0 = not active) TakeProfit: Here you can set the T/P
ForexGenerated
Bekim Bytyqi
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The ForexGenerated Expert Advisor works based on short-term changes in the trend, creating the price "corridor" set in the parameters. Trading is carried out at the external borders of this corridor by opening positions in different directions with different lot sizes. This achieves a very high probability of closing positions in profit. ForexGenerated is intended for trading any currency pair on the M5 timeframe or higher. However, backtests indicate that it is best suited for NZDUSD on M5. Cu
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