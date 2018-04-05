AshiMomentum
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This version of the AshiMomentum multicurrency Expert Advisor works based on short-term changes in the trend, creating the price "corridor" set in the parameters. Trading is carried out at the external borders of this corridor by opening positions in different directions with different lot sizes. This achieves a very high probability of closing positions in profit.
AshiMomentum is intended for trading any currency pair on the M1 timeframe or higher.
No martingale, no arbitrage.