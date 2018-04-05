AshiMomentum

MomentumTrendTrader MTT Bekim Bytyqi Experts

This Expert Advisor trades the trends, long and short. As soon as the momentum is big enough it enters a trader. When the momentum gets weaker the trade is being closed. So the Stop Loss and the Take profit is the momentum. It is best suited for the currency pair EURJPY in H1 timeframe. Inputs: Lotsize: The lotsize for the trade StopLoss: Here you can set the S/L level (default: 0 = not active) TralingStop: Here you can set the T/S (default: 0 = not active) TakeProfit: Here you can set the T/P