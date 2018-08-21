Logarithmic weighted oscillator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
The parameters
The indicator has only 2 settable values, period and smooth factor.
The period indicates how many bars the weighing is performed, while the smooth factor "softens" the reactivity of the indicator.
How use
The instrument is ideal for trend following strategies, which for scalping.
Depending on the value of the bars considered, it gives significant signals for the identification of long-range trends (period from 21 to 35), or pulses useful for the opening of flash positions (period from 3 to 7).
Reliable signal at level crossover