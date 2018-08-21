Logarithmic weighted oscillator

4.5
The LWO is a tool that effectively indicates the end of trends.
Being an oscillator, it has values between 0 and 100, defining the areas of hyper-sold and those of hyper-bought.
Its effectiveness is due to the weighing of prices at the end of individual periods on a logarithmic scale; this allows you to have a perception of the will of the market.


The parameters
The indicator has only 2 settable values, period and smooth factor.
The period indicates how many bars the weighing is performed, while the smooth factor "softens" the reactivity of the indicator.

How use
The instrument is ideal for trend following strategies, which for scalping.
Depending on the value of the bars considered, it gives significant signals for the identification of long-range trends (period from 21 to 35), or pulses useful for the opening of flash positions (period from 3 to 7).


Reviews 5
anita.svr
147
anita.svr 2024.06.05 17:05 
 

Reliable signal at level crossover

Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.04.05 13:57 
 

Okay.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.04.05 13:57 
 

Okay.

anita.svr
147
anita.svr 2024.06.05 17:05 
 

Reliable signal at level crossover

Sergey Demidov
47
Sergey Demidov 2021.06.29 13:21 
 

а как получить файл mql4? Или сколько стоит?

amfels07
493
amfels07 2019.06.27 04:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2019.06.09 13:02 
 

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