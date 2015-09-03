Batman

3.04

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/my/all

Batman EA is a very simple expert system that works with ZigZag Indicator and using breakout strategy. It only opens trade when market actually breakout. It opens maximum 2 trades (1 buy and 1 sell if one of those does not close). It is very easy to use, does not need any complicated settings, just add it to a chart and it will run like clockwork for you. You can trade or test it on XAUUSD because we created this EA for this pair, but you can also trade or test FX, or any other currency pairs with changing parameters in order to get best result as you like. It is desirable to make backtest and demo test before running it on a real account.

Batman EA uses no martingale, no hedging, no grid. It always uses stop loss to protect your money. We created and developed Batman EA to work on H1 charts, also it trade best on XAUUSD. It is recommended to use a low spread broker and a VPS. 1:100 leverage or more is good. If you have a micro account, you can start using it with $20 only (Spead 16-36). Recommended time frame: H1


For Customers

Please send the author a private message to get support or help, or anything else.

Important Parameters. Please don't change them until you know what you do.


Parameters

  • Pairs: XAUUSD
  • Time Frame M15,M30,H1
  • Risk: 0.1=>0.01/1000$
  • Lotvar = 1 (Autolot) and Lotvar=0, Lot = FixLot
  • Trailing stop: 2000 When profit is equal 2$/0.01 it will begin to trail.
  • Trailing Step: 1000, it will trail to rate and keesp distance 1$ from rate
  • StopLoss: 5000
  • Take Profit: 10000
  • MaxSpread:0 (disable), if Spread widen more than 20, EA delete pending trades and no put pending trades
  • RollBack: 5000, when Rate returns 1000 (1usd) from High or Low of ZigZag, EA will open pending trades
  •  Start Hour: 0
  • End Hour: 24 When Server time is >=24:00, EA will  delete all pending orders.

//==================

15/08/2019 upgrade Batman (Version 4.0):

    - Add “ EAName”

    - Delete BU because no need. BUlevel>0 means BreakEven Active

    - Delete UseTrailing because no need. TrailingStop>0 means UseTrailing Active

    - Risk does not belong to Stoploss. Risk=1 means with 100 usd ballance, Lot = 0.01

    - Add “Use_SmartTakeProfit”=True/False

    - Add “SmartTakeProfit”=5 means SmartTakeProfit ($5/0.01): Auto closing

    - Add “Use_Max_DrawDown”=True/False

    - Add “Max_DrawDown”=10 means Loss = 10(%)*Ballance: Auto closing

    - Fixed OrderSend error

    - Fixed OrderModify (Trailing and BreakEven)

    - Especially, manual trading and other EAs are not effected by this EA.

    31/01/2020 upgrade Batman (Version 7.0):

    Do not delete pending orders every day but delete in the end of week.

    Deleting "StartHour", 'EndHour"

    Adding "EndHourofEndWeek": After this time of Friday, EA will delete all pending orders
    Fix error of trailing and breakeven
    Add MA and RSI to close trades suddenly to decrease risk.
    Open more trade when breakout

    03/02/2020 upgrade Batman (Version 8.0):

    Fix error of deleting pending trades after "EndHourOfEndWeek" of Friday instead of Saturday (Version 7.0)
    Eg: EndHourofEndWeek=23 means that after 23:00 on Friday instead of Saturday EA deletes all pending orders.

    08/02/2020 upgrade Batman (Version 9.0):

    Fixed error of opening and closing trade immediately.

    09/02/2020 upgrade Batman (Version 10.0):

    Version 9.0: EndHourofEndWeek=10 means EA trades before 10 am everyday
    Version 10.0: EndHourofEndWeek=10 means EA trades everyday and before 10 am on Friday

    24/03/2020 upgrade Batman (Version 12.0):

    - Removed RSI and MA out of EA
    - Test every minute instead of every hour
    - Put pending orders at Lowest and Highest points
    - Fixed all bugs

    24/03/2020 upgrade Batman (Version 20)

    Fixed error of deleting pending orders if Market Spread > Maxspread

    23/05/2020 upgrade Batman(Version 21)

    - Change way of opening orders as Batman 3.4
    - Add SmartTakeProfit= % of Account: Close instead of SmartTakeProfit * Lot/ 0.01
    - Add SmartStopLoss = % of Account: Close all pairs instead of Close symbol.

    03/4/2025: fixed bugs, filter bad signals



    Reviews 27
    Zhi Bin Wu
    263
    Zhi Bin Wu 2022.03.18 12:46 
     

    很好的EA，运行效果跟测试一致，作者人也很好，及时回应咨询，悉心指导使用。 Very good EA. performed the same with test results. The author is also very nice. always reply to my consult in time, and guide me to use EA well.

    Guilai Zhang
    961
    Guilai Zhang 2020.02.02 08:04 
     

    This is one of the best EA in mql5, and I got good result in my real account.

    Yingnan Li
    316
    Yingnan Li 2018.12.24 12:23 
     

    will update

    Recommended products
    Flex Grid EA
    Robots4Forex Ltd
    Experts
    The Flex Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on RSI. The EA trades using market orders with inivisible take profit and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD & GBPUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limite
    FREE
    Magic Grid
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.52 (29)
    Experts
    Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
    FREE
    Gold Angels
    Hong Ling Mu
    3.5 (4)
    Experts
    Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
    FREE
    ForexXcelerator
    Andrey Kozak
    Experts
    The robot uses the trading strategy of breaking the lines of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The essence of this strategy lies in the constant analysis of the indicator lines and the search for the most effective breakout points for its lines. When the price breaks through the indicator line in one of the directions, the robot opens a trade in that direction and starts to follow it. But the robot does not open trades every time the indicator lines are broken, but only in those places where it co
    Jet Punch
    Didit Haryadi Saputra
    Experts
    Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
    VolnaFX
    Roman Meskhidze
    4.67 (15)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
    Magic Win
    Reni
    4 (2)
    Experts
    EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
    Turbo Scalper PRO
    Leven Yavorov
    Experts
    This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
    Dynamic Swing EURUSD
    Kenji Yamamura
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor is a trading strategy targeting the EURUSD on the 1-hour chart. It is based on entry and exit reversals using specific technical indicators and performs trend-following trades.   I don’t want to rely on just one EA; I want to build a portfolio and diversify my risks..." If that sounds like you, this EA is perfect for your needs. This EA is designed with portfolio management in mind, making it an excellent complement to other EAs to achieve stable performance.   The Benefit of
    SuperTrend
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    2.5 (2)
    Experts
    The Supertrend Expert Advisor The Supertrend Expert Advisor with averaging elements. It has been developed during three months until I finally got good results. It is not a scalper. The minimum balance to start trading - 100 $. Is automatically adjusted to the 4 and 5-digit prices. Has an efficient risk management system. The lot and limit on the maximum lot is automatically calculated based on the settings specified in the EA. As a result, you have a complete automated trading system. Download
    Grid EA with Smart mode
    Dmitriy Tyunin
    Experts
    The Grid EA (with smart mode) is based on a strategy with a dynamic grid channel that can withstand long absence of rollback. The robot can be used for trading any instruments after a proper optimization. With default parameters, it is recommended for: EURUSD, EURJPY, CADJPY, GBPUSD NZDUSD. Monitoring of EA trading:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/538873 Key Features Fully automated trading Customizable deposit protection Forced order closing and planned trade pauses Virtual Take profit and St
    Gold Crasher
    Hong Ling Mu
    Experts
    <Logic> EA will entry when the price breaks average candle stick price. EA will make Grid order with Hedge logic. When grid order is placed , EA check the trend and if trend is BUY, then place buy order. If trend is sell, then place sell order. This is to reduce a big draw down. <Input parameter> Slippage(pips) Max position Baselot size take profit stoploss Risk (MM) Grid order settings. Moving average period and Time frame N of bars for average line calculation <BEST PAIR and Time frame> XAUU
    MSB Robot
    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    Experts
    MSB Robot – Your Smart Gateway to Automated Forex Trading MSB Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed based on the powerful signal logic of the Market Structure Breakout (MSB) indicator—one of the most popular and accurate tools for identifying breakout opportunities in forex markets. This EA is developed to make safe profit based on accurate and qualified MSB signals, easy setup and usage is in trader hand by pilot mode that allow trader to either let the EA run on complete auto
    Artificial Neural Network Pro
    Vladimir Tkach
    4 (2)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor trades the signals from an artificial neural network. Network with one hidden layer. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the specified period, which significantly increases the optimization and testing speed. It differs from the previous version by a number of additional features: works with pending orders; subsequent trades are opened with a lot increased by the specified step; moves the trade to breakeven a specified time after it was opened; closes trades at t
    EA Falcon
    Renat Garaev
    5 (2)
    Experts
    EA Falcon is an algorithm that is based on two main strategies that allow you to trade in the direction of the main trend with the use of additional features to make trading safer and more reasonable in terms of risk and profit. This is a versatile Expert Advisor and an excellent portfolio diversification tool with flexible settings that can be configured for conservative, optimal or aggressive trading depending on your preferences. The settings can be downloaded in the product discussion or yo
    GoldMiner mt4 pro
    Van Hoa Nguyen
    Experts
    GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
    EurJpy Kamikaze H4
    Marek Kupka
    Experts
    This EA has been developed for EURJPY H4 TF. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on  BREAKOUT of the HIGHEST CHANNEL  after some time of consolidation. It uses  STOP  pending orders with  FIXED STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT . To catch as much profit as possible there is also a  TRAILING PROFIT and MOVE TO BE  functions provided. Every Friday at 9:00 pm we are closing trading to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust this time to your broker ti
    Gap Momentum EA
    William Putra Sera
    Experts
    The Gap Momentum Expert Advisor is the ultimate Forex Robot designed to capture the best moments when market gaps occur. This EA will detect and compare several data points such as volume, pair, and time frame to determine whether the gap is real or a fakeout. To maintain the risk, this EA always sets Stop Loss and Take Profit when opening the order. The recommended Risk-Reward ratio is 1:2, meaning the reward ratio is twice as big as the risk. We have already tested it for more than 5 years
    Forest
    Vadim Podoprigora
    Experts
    Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
    IRobot Alligators
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    IRobot Alligators is an Expert Advisor based on the chaos theory and the Alligator technical indicator. This expert advisor consists of three lines, overlaid on a price chart, that represent the jaw, the teeth and the lips of the Alligator. It was designed to help confirm that a trend is in effect and in what direction. As with all moving averages, the shortest one (green) moves first, followed by the middle (red) and then longer average (blue). If the three lines are entwined, then the Alligato
    Flow to Success
    Uriel Alonso Camargo Bayona
    Experts
    This Robot allows the execution of orders following the trend, whether it is bullish or bearish, it has been tested in the EUR/USD pair in a time range of 8 years from from  2015 to 2022   with a few more than  1000% profit results, it has excellent capital management since it will depend on the The amount entered will also calculate the lottery to reduce the risk of loss. The robot calculates the lottery from 100 dollars but it is recommended in accounts with a minimum of 1000 dollars The rob
    Bar Boss
    Iurii Tokman
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
    EA Budak Ubat
    Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
    4 (3)
    Experts
    Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
    NeverScalping
    Yeun Jung Hwan
    Experts
    NeveScalping is a Scalping Trading and Intraday Trading. NeverScalping uses predictions and predictions using artificial intelligence algorithms. In this way, the professional higher law has lost its luck. EURUSD does a practical, historically important job. Download the demo yourself. My tests were 90 days of accuracy, actual spread, extra slip and high visibility date of actual ticks. The recommendations are as follows optimized   for the   EUR / USD's D1 chart.   There are no other compone
    Ict Gold Scalper
    Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
    Algorithmic trading
    Andrey Kozak
    Experts
    Algorithmic trading is a scalping bot for trading major currency pairs. Recommended timeframes for trading M1, M5, M15, M30, H1. The robot automatically analyzes the market with each arrival of a new tick and determines the places of sharp price changes. When a sharp large jump in price appears on the chart, the robot opens a trade. If the price rises sharply, the robot opens a buy trade. If the price drops sharply, the robot opens a sell trade. Due to the fact that the robot analyzes the marke
    Expert Smart Trend MT4
    Ruslan Pishun
    2.5 (2)
    Experts
    The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
    Bollinger Blitz
    Ciprian Ghebanoaei
    Experts
    With its smart algorithm and expert orders, you can make sure you're always ahead of the game. Make profits from up and down markets, easily predict trends, and stay on top of your investment portfolio - with  Bollinger Blitz , it's all possible! With Bollinger Blitz , you'll be able to effortlessly trade in the forex market like a professional. Our fully automated EA works with two industry-leading indicators: Commodity Channel Index and Bollinger Bands. Open positions faster and safer than eve
    FREE
    Doctor
    Andrey Kolmogorov
    Experts
    This is a universal adviser working in several directions. The first and main thing is assistance in various situations that arise during trading. The second is scalping or positional trading according to the trend, open orders, at the same time, insured with support orders using the model of a quantum set of algorithms. Main Advantages Work in several directions; Increase in account balance during drawdown; Maintenance of already open orders; Building a grid lock; Scalping and/or trend trading
    MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
    Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
    Experts
    The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (20)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (172)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.69 (13)
    Experts
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.6 (20)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
    Jesko
    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    Experts
    esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.29 (28)
    Experts
    Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
    Golden Mirage mt4
    Michela Russo
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Gold Emperor EA
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Experts
    Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.58 (12)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.32 (38)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Trend AI EA
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.86 (42)
    Experts
    Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
    The Golden Way
    Lin Lin Ma
    Experts
    The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.87 (30)
    Experts
    Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
    Javier Gold Scalper V2
    Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
    KT Gold Drift EA MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Experts
    ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
    Bazooka EA
    Davit Beridze
    Experts
    Bazooka EA – Trend & Momentum Expert Advisor for MT4 Default settings are configured to backtest EA on M15 timeframe with Open Price method from 2024 year till today. Correct settings for other timeframes you will find in comments section. Bazooka EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed to trade directional market moves using trend confirmation and momentum filtering . The EA focuses on controlled entries and disciplined exits, avoiding excessive trade frequency and hi
    EA Legendary Scalper MT4
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
    Blox
    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    5 (2)
    Experts
    One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
    Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
    Gold King AI MT4
    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
    Theranto v3
    Hossein Davarynejad
    Experts
    //////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
    XGen Scalper MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    1 (1)
    Experts
    XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
    Golden Scalper PRO
    Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
    3.83 (12)
    Experts
    Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
    Goldzilla Scalping
    Gun Gun Gunawan
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
    ORIX mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
    Greedy Red
    Mihails Babuskins
    4.34 (29)
    Experts
    Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
    Heiken Ashi EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (16)
    Experts
    Heiken Ashi EA MT4  is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price leve
    Gann Gold EA MT4
    Elif Kaya
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
    More from author
    ZigZag Scalper Pro
    Hieu Tran Van
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Please Note that: We design this EA  default for XAUUSD https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/hieutv/all Broker 3 digits: eg: 1800.xxx Spread: <=200, eg:1800.000-1800.200 ( if you use Broker 2-4 digits please delete 1 zero, eg:  MaxSpread=200, => 20) Broker: Exness or any broker with small slippage, low spread. Type of Account: Pro or ECN  Time Frame: M15 Besides no need to correct any more (just use default setting) ZigZag Scalper Pro is an Expert Advisor based on ZigZag Indicator. It is a very simpl
    Pyramid Hedging
    Hieu Tran Van
    Experts
    Please Note that: We design this EA  default for XAUUSD, but you can run any pairs, please pm to me after purchasing EA to get setting files. Broker 3 digits: eg: 3700.xxx, (if  Broker 2 digits, please delete 1 zero, eg : Grid Step: 1000 --> 100) Spread: As low as possible   Broker: Any broker with hedging account type and with "close by" function.   Time Frame: M1 Ballace: 20.000 usd/20.000 cent Besides no need to correct any more (just use default setting) Pyramid Hedging is an Expert Advisor
    Smart Plows EA
    Hieu Tran Van
    Experts
    This is an automatic EA based on MA indicators cross each other, with martingale technique. This is my default setting See monitor signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1499015 EAName        = "Smart Plows"; Magic Number   = 2022;   Double_Lotsize      = true; Lot_Size_Increment  = 0.01; Take_Profit         = 100; Distance            = 50; Lotsize = 0.01; MaxLot              = 3.89; Multiply            = 1.5; Maximum Orders       = 20; Close Maximum Orders       = false;  Fast moving average(
    Scalper Pro MACD
    Hieu Tran Van
    Experts
    Please Note that: We design this EA  default for XAUUSD https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/hieutv/all Broker 3 digits: eg: 3300.xxx Spread: <=160, eg:3300.000-3300.160 ( if you use Broker 2-4 digits please delete 1 zero, eg:  MaxSpread=160, => 16) Broker: Exness or any broker with small slippage, low spread. Type of Account: Pro or ECN  Time Frame: M5 Besides no need to correct any more (just use default setting) Scalper Pro MACD is an Expert Advisor based on MACD Indicator. It is a very simple au
    Filter:
    Zhi Bin Wu
    263
    Zhi Bin Wu 2022.03.18 12:46 
     

    很好的EA，运行效果跟测试一致，作者人也很好，及时回应咨询，悉心指导使用。 Very good EA. performed the same with test results. The author is also very nice. always reply to my consult in time, and guide me to use EA well.

    Morne75
    96
    Morne75 2021.02.18 16:51 
     

    DO NOT PURCHASE THIS EA!!!! Cost me $6000-00 in less than 24hrs....What a Fuc***g nightmare!

    Guilai Zhang
    961
    Guilai Zhang 2020.02.02 08:04 
     

    This is one of the best EA in mql5, and I got good result in my real account.

    Ricardo Pereira
    712
    Ricardo Pereira 2019.10.15 19:43 
     

    Doesn't work on real accounts!!!! 6 months on real account... no profit!!!!

    Georgi Todorov
    172
    Georgi Todorov 2019.07.20 21:42 
     

    Hieu Tran Van - I'm sorry I gave You money for this ЕА. Complete simplicity! You guys will not earn even a penny with it! Only will feed Hieu at all!!!

    Nicola Furini
    946
    Nicola Furini 2019.05.12 18:19 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Niu Ben
    418
    Niu Ben 2019.01.23 11:24 
     

    1. BE AWARE the risk is no calculated by the of money you will lose vs your total balance, set Risk to 1 means it will put lot of 1% of your money (USD base). As a result, you may will lose 3% of your money if it turn's out to lose money.

    2. This EA simply trade with Breakout. But no function to deal with Fake Breakout. And During a Swing Market, it have higher chance to lose your money.

    I don't think I can trust this EA any more after it cause me lost above 10% of my money.

    I's using Risk = 2 then changed to Risk = 1 then Risk = 0.5. but consider too many Fake breakout, still decide to give up this EA.

    Yingnan Li
    316
    Yingnan Li 2018.12.24 12:23 
     

    will update

    Gabor Moricz
    28
    Gabor Moricz 2018.10.26 18:36 
     

    Very good job. Simple strategy.

    Perfect for XAUUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD ... H1!!!

    Wanlin Zhou
    379
    Wanlin Zhou 2018.07.26 10:33 
     

    Gold Set BREAKEVEN: 1000; TRAILING: 1000; SL: 3000 ; TakeProfit: 5000 ; MinProfit: 500; Rollback: 1000

    There is such a mistake.how to solve it

    2018.07.26 16:17:19.764 Batman GOLD,H1: BULevel or TrailingStop &lt;= StopLevel + MinProfit. StopLevel:50.0

    Nasip786
    76
    Nasip786 2018.05.30 11:46 
     

    I bought the batman ea robot three months ago and trade with it on real account. It was very good working at the beginning but it has lost last two months. Be ceraful while trading with it.

    Autothrottle
    21
    Autothrottle 2018.04.13 18:29 
     

    I ran the EA on backtest between January 2010 and March 2018. The results were astounding. HOWEVER, in late 2017 the backtest showed a consistent loss, before gains were made again. The loss was easily sustainable because the account size had grown by several orders of magnitude. Using the same settings in a live account I sustained a 50% loss wihtin a matter of a few days. Since then, the EA has been doing rather less well on a demo account. I have stopped using the EA until I get a response from the author.

    Mathews Achankunju
    323
    Mathews Achankunju 2018.03.01 14:30 
     

    I have used this EA for 50 days and I have to say I like it very much. It performs similar to BATMAN signal which you can find in the authors profile.

    It is very simple and good EA. It picks up good trades but the trade management depends on you. Author will send you good settings for trade management if you don't like to experiment. Try it on different currency pairs if you have a powerful VPS.

    Xiaoning Zou
    169
    Xiaoning Zou 2018.02.07 01:50 
     

    初步使用来看 效果不错

    Zhi Hu
    723
    Zhi Hu 2018.02.05 09:58 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Zhihua Liu
    272
    Zhihua Liu 2018.01.06 04:51 
     

    very good!

    Emir Andi
    67
    Emir Andi 2017.11.30 07:28 
     

    I bought several months ago. But now I can't run this EA. There is message error like this 2017.11.30 13:26:41.840 cannot load 'C:\Users\anggraini\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\EEA793110FD1527B754B40AF55CF5C75\MQL4\Experts\Batman.ex4'

    Any help to solve this problem?

    Timothy Stephen Eacott
    390
    Timothy Stephen Eacott 2017.09.01 15:02 
     

    This EA is fantastic. Don't run it with standard settings, always backtest and set it up how you like it run. I find 15m works best, and i have adjusted a few things around risk / SL's / etc. Use your brain, set it up right and it will bring results. Currently up 45% in the first 3 weeks.

    Ended up being a rubbish EA. Do not buy.

    EDIT- I get a lot of messages asking me how this is going and if i can share the set. This EA turned out to bomb. If you would like what i use now (last 18 months, with a very high return and success rate, message me)

    Lei Ding
    692
    Lei Ding 2017.06.14 04:50 
     

    Batman EA 激活还有两个，需要的请联系我 QQ：177705589

    Rinor Memeti
    3361
    Rinor Memeti 2016.09.23 00:08 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    12
    Reply to review