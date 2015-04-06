SnitchFXG

Easy to use, using averaging algorithms grid adviser. The unlocked multiplier of the volume of the first transaction will increase your risks, and the deposit protection function will limit your risk and possible losses as a result of trading in inflated volumes.

Advisor Options
  • Autmaticaly calculates MagicNumber    -ExpertNumber (-1)
  • Risk                                                       -Risk for first trade in grid (fixed), or deposite procent  (Unlocked, recommended to use only for micro                                                                   accounts)
  • SafeEquityRisk                                       -Upon reaching a drawdown on the specified percentage of the deposit, the closing of all transactions                                                                   (0- Off)
  • GridTP                                                  -Group TakeProfit(0-AUTO)
  • GridSL                                                  -Group StopLoss of transactions(0-AUTO)

The minimum number of settings, all originally laid in the expert. Especially not demanding for the proposed broker conditions algorithm. Preferred timeframe H1, the spread can be floating, the currency pair is not fixed and can be determined on the history of the expected drawdown of the deposit in the testing process. In case of independent selection of Stop-Loss, it is necessary to take into account the specifics of this expert, with the possibility of placing a grid of orders against the direction of the main transaction, with a drawdown of 100 to 400 points.






















































































































































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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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Crypto Solutions
Andery Voronin
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This indicator shows the current situation on the cryptocurrencies available for trading, depending on the signal strength specified in the settings. It can be used for determining the expected increase/decrease in the asset price, displayed by the corresponding color, and the signal strength, displayed by a vertical dash near a certain cryptocurrency pair. Indicator Parameters Panel color - color of the indicator panel Long color - cryptocurrency pair uptrend color Short color - cryptocurrency
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PipsMuster
Andery Voronin
Experts
This trading system is assigned to perform the tasks of a universal instrument, which is implemented: Trading currency pairs, binary options and the main types of crypto-currency pairs More than 10 strategies, including trading from levels, PriceAction, in the trading channel, news, standard and plug-in indicators, pre-prepared Analytics file, indicating the expected levels, stop losses and take profits, switching between which is made from the trading panel Various Deposit protection algorithms
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