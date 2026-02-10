Keyboard Trading MT5 - Hotkey Trading Utility

This MT5 EA allows for rapid trade execution and management directly from your keyboard using customizable hotkeys.

Important Note: For the hotkeys to function, the chart on which this EA is loaded must be the active chart (i.e., it must be the chart you have most recently clicked on).

Key Features and Inputs:

Notes: Display custom notes (Note 1 & 2) at the top left of the chart for quick reference. Lot Size: Set your desired order volume (minimum 0.01). Stop Loss & Take Profit (Points): Define Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in points. Set to 0 to disable. These will apply to all new orders placed via hotkeys. Pre-defined Distance (Points): This is the offset in points from the current price for placing Limit and Stop orders. Market orders do not use this distance. Breakeven Profit Threshold (Points): Specify the profit in points a trade must reach before its Stop Loss is automatically moved to the entry price (breakeven). Stop Loss Movement Distance (Points): Define the distance in points by which the Stop Loss can be adjusted up or down using specific hotkeys. Note: Ensure this value is a multiple of the instrument's minimum price movement (tick size) to avoid errors. Magic Number: Assigns a unique Magic Number to all trades and orders opened by this EA, allowing for effective management. Customizable Hotkeys: Assign your preferred keys for various trading actions. Tip: Please use capital letters for hotkeys that are not numbers for clarity.

Default Hotkeys:

Buy at Market: 1

1 Sell at Market: Q

Q Buy Limit Order: 2

2 Sell Limit Order: W

W Buy Stop Order: 3

3 Sell Stop Order: E

E Close All Open Trades: C

C Delete All Pending Orders: D

D Reverse Current Position: R

R Increase Pre-defined Distance: 0 (Zero)

0 (Zero) Decrease Pre-defined Distance: O

O Move Stop Loss Up: P

P Move Stop Loss Down: L

L Move Profitable Trades to Breakeven: B

Recommendations:

Thoroughly test the "Keyboard Trading MT5" EA on a demo account to ensure compatibility with your inputs, broker, and trading style.

Practice using the hotkeys alongside other chart manipulation shortcuts (zooming, scrolling, timeframe changes) for maximum efficiency.

Disclaimer:

You are advised to test this EA thoroughly before using it on a live account. By using this tool, you agree to do so at your own risk. If you encounter any issues, please report them so they can be addressed.