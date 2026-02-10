Keyboard Trading MT5

Keyboard Trading MT5 - Hotkey Trading Utility

This MT5 EA allows for rapid trade execution and management directly from your keyboard using customizable hotkeys.

Important Note: For the hotkeys to function, the chart on which this EA is loaded must be the active chart (i.e., it must be the chart you have most recently clicked on).

Key Features and Inputs:

  1. Notes: Display custom notes (Note 1 & 2) at the top left of the chart for quick reference.
  2. Lot Size: Set your desired order volume (minimum 0.01).
  3. Stop Loss & Take Profit (Points): Define Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in points. Set to  0  to disable. These will apply to all new orders placed via hotkeys.
  4. Pre-defined Distance (Points): This is the offset in points from the current price for placing Limit and Stop orders. Market orders do not use this distance.
  5. Breakeven Profit Threshold (Points): Specify the profit in points a trade must reach before its Stop Loss is automatically moved to the entry price (breakeven).
  6. Stop Loss Movement Distance (Points): Define the distance in points by which the Stop Loss can be adjusted up or down using specific hotkeys.
    • Note: Ensure this value is a multiple of the instrument's minimum price movement (tick size) to avoid errors.
  7. Magic Number: Assigns a unique Magic Number to all trades and orders opened by this EA, allowing for effective management.
  8. Customizable Hotkeys: Assign your preferred keys for various trading actions.
    • Tip: Please use capital letters for hotkeys that are not numbers for clarity.

Default Hotkeys:

  • Buy at Market:  1
  • Sell at Market:  Q
  • Buy Limit Order:  2
  • Sell Limit Order:  W
  • Buy Stop Order:  3
  • Sell Stop Order:  E
  • Close All Open Trades:  C
  • Delete All Pending Orders:  D
  • Reverse Current Position:  R
  • Increase Pre-defined Distance:  0  (Zero)
  • Decrease Pre-defined Distance:  O
  • Move Stop Loss Up:  P
  • Move Stop Loss Down:  L
  • Move Profitable Trades to Breakeven:  B

Recommendations:

  • Thoroughly test the "Keyboard Trading MT5" EA on a demo account to ensure compatibility with your inputs, broker, and trading style.
  • Practice using the hotkeys alongside other chart manipulation shortcuts (zooming, scrolling, timeframe changes) for maximum efficiency.

Disclaimer:

You are advised to test this EA thoroughly before using it on a live account. By using this tool, you agree to do so at your own risk. If you encounter any issues, please report them so they can be addressed.

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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Bneu Prop Firm Pass System
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilities
BNEU PROP FIRM PASS SYSTEM v2.35 PRODUCT OVERVIEW Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional risk management and account protection utility for MetaTrader 5. Attach to any chart and configure your account rules. The system monitors daily loss, maximum drawdown, profit target, trading days, open risk, margin usage, news events, pending orders, weekend restrictions, and rollover restrictions from one dashboard. It includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm presets, custom rules, Risk Senti
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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