Bumblebee
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 3 November 2017
- Activations: 10
Expert Advisor Overview and Advantages
- The strategy is based on the support and resistance breakout principle;
- The EA uses Take Profit and Stop Loss;
- Supports multi-currency trading;
- Easy to use. Even for beginners;
- Wide choice of suitable currency pairs;
- Minimum initial deposit.
Trading Recommendations
- To start trading, drag the Expert Advisor onto the chart with recommended settings;
- I recommend using the multi-currency trading option by launching the EA on required currency pairs.
- Use Trailing whenever possible. This function is enabled in settings: Trailing = true.
Inputs Value
- Lot - the volume of market orders;
- Trailing - enable/disable automated trailing stop. If the profit of the order grows, the EA automatically drags the Stop Loss level by the distance equal to the Stop Loss parameter;
- TakeProfit - the Take Profit value in chart points;
- StopLoss - the Stop Loss value in chart points;
- Magic - market order magic number.
Recommended values of parameters
- Lot = 0.01;
- Trailing = true;
- TakeProfit = 0.02;
- StopLoss = 0.001;
- Magic = 1.
Best regards, Sergey.