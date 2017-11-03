Bumblebee

Expert Advisor Overview and Advantages

  1. The strategy is based on the support and resistance breakout principle;
  2. The EA uses Take Profit and Stop Loss;
  3. Supports multi-currency trading;
  4. Easy to use. Even for beginners;
  5. Wide choice of suitable currency pairs;
  6. Minimum initial deposit.


Trading Recommendations

  1. To start trading, drag the Expert Advisor onto the chart with recommended settings;
  2. I recommend using the multi-currency trading option by launching the EA on required currency pairs.
  3. Use Trailing whenever possible. This function is enabled in settings: Trailing = true.


Inputs Value

  1. Lot - the volume of market orders;
  2. Trailing - enable/disable automated trailing stop. If the profit of the order grows, the EA automatically drags the Stop Loss level by the distance equal to the Stop Loss parameter;
  3. TakeProfit - the Take Profit value in chart points;
  4. StopLoss - the Stop Loss value in chart points;
  5. Magic - market order magic number.


Recommended values of parameters

  1. Lot = 0.01;
  2. Trailing = true;
  3. TakeProfit = 0.02;
  4. StopLoss = 0.001;
  5. Magic = 1.

Best regards, Sergey.

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