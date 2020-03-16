Trading Chaos Map

For those who studies Bill Williams' books "New Trading Dimensions" and "Trading Chaos (Second Edition)" and tries trading using these methods, it becomes evident that the standard set of indicators is not sufficient for full-fledged work. The Trading Chaos Map indicator draws the "market map", thus allowing you to the charts the same way as the author of the trilogy.

Parameters provide options for enabling and disabling each signal. You can use any of the methods, or use them in conjunction. You can independently determine the signals to be used, selecting them according to your trading style. The indicator settings also provide the ability to customize the color scheme for displaying the signals.


Trading Chaos Map

  • Paints the bars in certain colors according to the selected method.
  • Identifies the signal of the "First Wise Man", and also separates the signal enhanced by the bar configurations, described in the first book "Trading Chaos".
  • Shows the signal of the "Second Wise Man" - three consecutive bars of the AO oscillator of the same color.
  • Draws the signals of the "Third Wise Man" - fractals, denoting the valid and invalid signals in different colors.
  • Indicates the "saucer" and "zero line cross" signals of the AO oscillator.
  • Shows the signals of the AC oscillator.
  • Signals the "Blue Light Special" for signals from AO and AC.
  • Indicates the signals of adding in the Zone.
  • Determines the signals of the Balance Line.
  • Shows the signals to place the initial stop loss based on 5 consecutive bars of the same color.
  • Switches the chart display mode to bars, as the candlestick chart becomes difficult to read.
  • Informs about the formation of signals selected bu user.


Indicator Input Parameters

  • Chart Type - chart display type according to the methodologies outlined in the books:
    • New Trading Dimensions.
    • Trading Chaos 2.
  • Drawing bars options - section of parameters for coloring bars.
    • Bar width - bar width.
    • Squat bar - color of the "squat" bar (see the first book of the trilogy).
    • Green bar (momentum up) - color of the bar with the momentum directed upwards (green zone).
    • Red bar (momentum down) - color of the bar with the momentum directed downwards (red zone).
    • Gray bar (momentum changes) - color of the bar with the momentum changing direction, not defined (gray zone).
  • Divergence bar signal options - section of the reversal bar signal parameters. Denoted by a circle. Amplified signal - star.
    • Show signals - enable/disable the calculation and display of signals. This parameter is repeated for each signal.
    • Label size - the size of the signal label on the chart. This parameter is also repeated for each signal.
    • Color of Buy signal - color of buy signals.
    • Color of Sell signal - color of sell signals.
  • AO signal options - section of the АО oscillator signal parameters. Denoted by a square.
    • Color of Buy signal - color of buy signals.
    • Color of Sell signal - color of sell signals.
  • AC signal options - section of the АС oscillator signal parameters. Denoted by a rhombus.
    • Color of Buy signal - color of buy signals.
    • Color of Sell signal - color of sell signals.
  • Special Blue Light signals options - section of the "Blue Light Special". signal parameters.
    • Color of signal - use only one color.
  • Zone Add signal options - section of the parameters of signals of adding in the Zone. Denoted by an index gesture.
    • Color of Stop signal for Long - color of buy signals.
    • Color of Stop signal for Short - color of sell signals.
  • Balance Line signal options - section of the Balance Line signal parameters. Denoted by a hollow square.
    • Color of signal - use only one color.
  • 5 Consecutive Bars Stop signal options - section of the parameters of stop signal based on 5 consecutive bars of the same color. Denoted by the number 5 in a circle.
    • Color of Buy signal - color of buy signals.
    • Color of Sell signal - color of sell signals.
  • Fractal options - section of the parameters for displaying fractals. Denoted by an arrow.
    • Color of Good Fractal Up - color of a valid fractal up.
    • Color of Good Fractal Down - color of a valid fractal down.
    • Color of Bad Fractal - color of an invalid fractal.
  • Message options - section of parameters for displaying messages about the indicator signals.
    • Send Message - enable/disable printing/sending the message.
    • Message Type - type of the message. There are three types.
      1. Terminal Alert - signals in the terminal.
      2. Push Notification - push notification to mobile device via MetaQuotes ID.
      3. E-mail - email to the address specified in the terminal settings.

By default, the template based on the "Trading chaos (second edition)" method is used.

It is recommended to use the indicator with the "Black on White" color scheme in the chart properties (F8), together with the standard Bill Williams indicators included in the terminal, as well as the Wawe Viewer indicator.

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When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
TrendMaestro
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4 (4)
Indicators
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
Quant Direction
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Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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Indicators
Тем, кто изучил книги Билла Вильямса "Новые измерения в биржевой торговле" и "Торговый Хаос (второе издание)" и пробовал торговать по этим методикам, становится ясно, что стандартного набора индикаторов недостаточно для полноценной работы. Индикатор  Trading Chaos Map  рисует "карту рынка", позволяя вам видеть графики так же, как автор трилогии. В параметрах предусмотрены опции включения и отключения каждого сигнала. Вы можете использовать ту или иную методику, либо использовать их вместе. Может
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