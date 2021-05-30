Break Day Range

A signal indicator. It implements the tactics described in Larry Williams' book "Long-Term Secrets to Short-Term Trading", Chapter 4, "Volatility Breakouts - The Momentum Breakthrough". The indicator displays entry points on the chart using arrows. Input parameters are not used.





Example of use in a working trading system

It is used on a live account as part of the portfolio of strategies on the GMKN futures. Signal monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/204344. Screenshots were created based on the monitoring data.

MetaTrader 5 does not provide generation of reports on one or selected symbols, therefore, the information on the trading results was displayed using the tools described in https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/244. The profitreport.mq5 script was slightly modified to filter deals on the GMKN futures. Trading was performed using one contract.