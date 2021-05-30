Break Day Range

A signal indicator. It implements the tactics described in Larry Williams' book "Long-Term Secrets to Short-Term Trading", Chapter 4, "Volatility Breakouts - The Momentum Breakthrough". The indicator displays entry points on the chart using arrows. Input parameters are not used.


Example of use in a working trading system

It is used on a live account as part of the portfolio of strategies on the GMKN futures. Signal monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/204344. Screenshots were created based on the monitoring data.

MetaTrader 5 does not provide generation of reports on one or selected symbols, therefore, the information on the trading results was displayed using the tools described in https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/244. The profitreport.mq5 script was slightly modified to filter deals on the GMKN futures. Trading was performed using one contract.

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Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
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Эксперт торгует по сигналам индикатора SystZ Trend Lines  . Входные параметры: Take in atr, 0 - do not use a take profit  - размер тейк профита по  ATR (50) , рассчитанному на текущем таймфрейме. Если значение параметра равно 0, то не используется; Stop in atr, 0 - do not use a stop   - размер стоп лосса. Если значение равно 0, то не используется; Risk factor, volume eq  Equty*Risk factor/1000  - используется для расчета размера рабочего лота, который вычисляется как Эквити*Risk factor/1000. Нап
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Помощник для торговой системы   SystZ . Чертит трендовые линии по соседним экстремумам зигзага. Условие для линии сопротивления - правый должен быть ниже левого. Для линии поддержки - правый выше левого. Не допускается, чтобы между экстремумами, по которым проводится трендовая линии были другие. Экстремумы, удовлетворяющие этим условиям, отмечены символом фрактала. Закрытие свечи за линией - сигнал для открытия позиции.
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