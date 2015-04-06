Mobius USDCHF

The Expert Advisor trades two strategies, each designed for a particular market behavior. Using both strategies allows you to cover a significant range of trading time and get high and stable results.

  • The Channel strategy is based on the principle of scalping within the channel bounds, during periods of low volatility.
  • Trend strategy builds on the principle of following the trend in during the high volatility hours.

The trading periods are selected based on the statistical and fundamental analysis of the specific currency pair for which the system is set up.

The EA features a set of additional systems that help to accurately filter out periods which are inconvenient for trading. The Expert Adviser is equipped with a trading logic (DollarAveraging) that allows the EA to close unsuccessful transactions in profit. This version of the program has been specially tuned for trading the USDCHF currency pair. For the best results, we recommend using ECN brokers with low spreads.

The MobiusUSDCHF system works well in conjunction with the Mobius AUDCAD EA.


Requirements

  • Symbols: USDCHF.
  • Account type: any, works on cent accounts. It is recommended to use an ECN account with a low spread.
  • Minimum deposit: $200.
  • Leverage: 1:50-1:2000.
  • Spread lower than 30 points (3 pips).
  • 24 hours access to trading. It is recommended to use VPS.


Systems of the EA

  • TPInterpolation - interpolation system for the Target Profit. If the price does not hit TP in 10 minutes after a trade is opened, this system will gradually decrease the Target up to the minimum level. This approach allows leaving a market that is too quiet, or to exit a position opened at a resistance level.
  • DollarAveraging - close an unsuccessful position by opening additional trades (basket of trades). The system has been tuned especially for USDCHF, the optimum rules have been selected for entering the market using additional trades, which allows closing positions as fast as possible.
  • LevelsFilter - system for determining important price levels. When active, it does not allow the EA to open trades near the important levels, as behavior of the price near those levels is unpredictable.


Input parameters

  • AutoGmtOffset - Automatic time zone detection (GMT offset).
  • GmtOffset (hours) - GMT offset. Used in backtesting. It will also be used for live trading if AutoGmtOffset = false.
  • Channel Strategy - enable/disable the strategy for trading in quiet periods.
  • Magic - identifier of orders for the Channel strategy.
  • MoneyManagement - Three types of risk (High, Medium, Low) and using a fixed lot.
  • Lot - trading lot for the Channel strategy. It will be used in trading if MoneyManagement = FixedLot.
  • TakeProfit - Target Profit (default = 5 pips, 50 points).
  • StopLoss - Stop Loss.
  • Trend Strategy - enable/disable the strategy for trading in quiet periods.
  • Magic - identifier of orders for the Trend strategy.
  • MoneyManagement - Three types of risk (High, Medium, Low) and using a fixed lot.
  • Lot - trading lot for the Channel strategy. It will be used in trading if MoneyManagement = FixedLot.
  • TakeProfit - Target Profit (default = 5 pips, 50 points).
  • StopLoss - Stop Loss.
  • MaxSpread - maximum allowed spread. Specified in pips (1 pips = 10 points).
  • TPInterpolation - interpolation of the Target Profit (TP is gradually decreased for several hours after the trade is opened).
  • DollarAveraging - averaging of profit (closing a trade using additional positions).
  • LevelsFilter - filter trading at important price levels.
  • BuySellTurn - alternate Buy and Sell.
  • ConsiderCommission - consider Commission for Target Profit calculation.
  • TextColor1 - color 1 of output text.
  • TextColor2 - color 2 of output text.

* Winter time must be used for backtesting.

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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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Mobius AUDCAD
Volodymyr Strilets
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The EA has two strategies, each designed for a particular market behavior. Using both strategies allows you to cover a significant range of trading time and get high and stable results. The Channel strategy is based on the principle of scalping within the channel bounds, during periods of low volatility. (Modified strategy from version 1.1) Trend strategy builds on the principle of following the trend in during the high volatility hours. (New Strategy) The trading periods are selected based on t
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