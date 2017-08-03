Nebula start editon for MT4

This Expert Advisor is based on two moving averages. The EA implements a self-training mode allowing it to immediately start trading. However, it is also possible to conduct a preliminary EA training for more efficient trading. By default, the EA is configured to work on EURUSD H1.

The robot is based on the modified probabilistic neural network. Initially, the neural network does not contain neurons. In this mode, the EA only learns. No trading is performed. In the course of the EA's work, it learns, and neurons responsible for one of the two classes (buy or sell) start forming in the neural network.

As soon as there is at least one neuron, the EA can trade.





Settings

Target type - type of the target level: Points - in points. Money - in money.

- type of the target level: TargetProfit , TargetLoss , TrailingStop - set stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels in points. Applied to the symbol as a whole.

, , - set stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels in points. Applied to the symbol as a whole. VolumeLot - trade lot volume.

- trade lot volume. Slippage - slippage in points.

- slippage in points. Pause after trades, msec - pause after a trade in milliseconds.

- pause after a trade in milliseconds. Number of trade attempt - number of attempts to enter the market.

- number of attempts to enter the market. Indicator type - indicator type:

- indicator type: Moving_Average - moving average;

- moving average;

Adaptive_Moving_Average - adaptive moving average.

adaptive moving average. Indicator first period - first moving average period.

- first moving average period. Indicator second period - second moving average period.

second moving average period. Neuron activation level - neurons activation level. This is the minimum value of the network output, which affects the decision making. The recommended value is at least 0.95.

- neurons activation level. This is the minimum value of the network output, which affects the decision making. The recommended value is at least 0.95. Neural network signal duration, bars - neural network signal duration in bars.

neural network signal duration in bars. Neural network renewal period, days - neural network update period in days.

neural network update period in days. Enable load neural network - load neural network data from the file.

- load neural network data from the file. Prefix file name - set the file name for storing the neural network data. The file is created in the terminal's common folder in the Files\NNS directory.

- set the file name for storing the neural network data. The file is created in the terminal's common folder in the Files\NNS directory. Enable Info panel - show the info panel displaying data on a neural network and trading levels.

- show the info panel displaying data on a neural network and trading levels. Expert Magic number - unique identifier of the EA.

- unique identifier of the EA. Order comment - order comment.





Preliminary training algorithm and the EA settings