HLBand MT5
- Indicators
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Vladimir ChiosaReasons why you want to use my services:
1. I am a programmer with 23 years experience in forex, stocks, commodities and options markets and a trader with positive trading experience.
2. Technical analysis, risk management, optimization.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
HLBand is an indicator which can show trend, volatility channels, and it has 3 line levels: upper, middle and lower.
HLBand MT5 version is a perfect translation of HLBand MT4, it works absolutely identical to MT4 version.
Indicators Inputs
HLBand MT5 version is a perfect translation of HLBand MT4, it works absolutely identical to MT4 version.
Indicators Inputs
BandPeriod - the period used for calculating values of bands.
PriceField - the price used for calculations, it can have two values: 0:High/Low, 1:Close/Close.