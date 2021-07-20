HLBand MT5

HLBand is an indicator which can show trend, volatility channels, and it has 3 line levels: upper, middle and lower.
HLBand MT5 version is a perfect translation of HLBand MT4, it works absolutely identical to MT4 version.

Indicators Inputs

BandPeriod - the period used for calculating values of bands.
PriceField - the price used for calculations, it can have two values: 0:High/Low, 1:Close/Close.


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Nowadays a lot of traders need to open more positions for the same pair, because one position is not usually the best possible position, thus a lot of trades are accumulated, sometimes with different lot sizes, and not easy to calculate the breakeven price of all opened positions, for solving this issue the Breakeven Price indicator was created. Breakeven Price is an MT4 indicator which calculates real time the breakeven price of all Buy & Sell positions opened by trader or EAs. It shows real ti
Breakeven Price MT5
Vladimir Chiosa
5 (1)
Indicators
Nowadays a lot of traders need to open more positions for the same pair, because one position is not usually the best possible position. Thus a lot of trades are accumulated, sometimes with different lot sizes, and it is not easy to calculate the breakeven price of all opened positions. For solving this issue the Breakeven Price indicator was created. Breakeven Price is an MT5 indicator which calculates real time the breakeven price of all Buy & Sell positions opened by trader or EAs. It shows r
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