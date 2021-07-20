BandPeriod - the period used for calculating values of bands.

PriceField - the price used for calculations, it can have two values: 0:High/Low, 1:Close/Close.

HLBand is an indicator which can show trend, volatility channels, and it has 3 line levels: upper, middle and lower.HLBand MT5 version is a perfect translation of HLBand MT4, it works absolutely identical to MT4 version.



