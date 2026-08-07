Multi Timeframe Trend Dashboard

Multi Timeframe Trend Dashboard

A visual panel that analyzes market trend across 8 timeframes at once — from M1 to D1 — and displays the result live, directly on your chart.

What it does

For each of the 8 timeframes (M1, M2, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1), the indicator runs 6 independent technical checks and takes a "vote": each check votes bullish or bearish, and whichever side gets more votes determines the color shown for that timeframe — green for bullish, red for bearish, gray when tied/undecided.

How it works (the 6 votes)

  1. Exponential moving averages (EMA 5, 20, and 200) — votes bullish when the averages are stacked in ascending order (5 > 20 > 200), bearish when stacked in descending order
  2. Swing structure (highs/lows) — checks whether the last 5 candles form rising highs and lows (bullish) or falling highs and lows (bearish)
  3. ADX + price direction — when ADX signals trend strength (above 20), votes based on whether the current candle closed above or below the previous one
  4. MACD — votes bullish or bearish based on whether the MACD value is positive or negative
  5. RSI — votes bullish above 50, bearish below 50
  6. Last 5 candles bias — counts how many of the last 5 candles closed above their open (bullish bias) or below (bearish bias)

What you see on the panel

  • One box per timeframe, colored according to the vote result
  • The vote count (e.g. "4A/2B" = 4 bullish votes, 2 bearish votes)
  • A timer showing how long that timeframe has held its current trend — useful for spotting a freshly-formed move versus an already-established one
  • Automatic updates on every new tick and every 2 seconds via timer (keeps working even when the market is closed)

Practical features

  • Configurable position: set where the panel appears on the chart via the initial position parameters (X and Y), adjustable in the indicator's properties
  • Automatic symbol detection: leave the symbol field blank and it defaults to the chart's own symbol; type a name and it automatically resolves broker suffix variations (e.g. XAUUSD → XAUUSD.r, XAUUSD.m)
  • Customizable colors: set bullish, bearish, and neutral colors via input parameters
  • No trading involved: 100% analytical — it never places any buy or sell order, it's purely a visual decision-support tool

Who it's for

Discretionary traders who use multi-timeframe analysis as part of their entry decision, and want a fast visual read on trend alignment (or misalignment) across timeframes, without constantly switching charts.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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