CRT Setup Scanner Multi Symbol MT5

CRT Setup Scanner watches your whole watchlist — up to 15 symbols across up to three timeframes — for the strict 2-candle CRT (Candle Range Theory) condition: one candle defines the range, the next sweeps its low (or high) and closes back inside, leaving the opposite extreme unconsumed as a target.

Stop flipping through charts to find the setup. The scanner finds it; you work it.

What it does

Every few seconds it re-checks the last two closed candles of every symbol/timeframe pair and shows the result in a compact on-chart grid: green BUY, red SELL, or a quiet dash. Click any cell and the chart switches to that symbol and timeframe — from "there is a setup somewhere" to "I am looking at it" in one click. Each fresh signal fires one alert (popup, sound, push notification, e-mail — individually switchable), and only one: re-attaching, restarting or switching charts never replays old alerts.

A lit cell also goes out the moment the setup dies: if the forming candle takes out the sweep extreme before you act, the cell returns to "-" immediately instead of showing a stale signal until the bar closes.

Why this one

No repaint — signals are evaluated on closed candles only; the live grid only ever clears early, it never paints a signal early

Broker symbol names are resolved automatically — EURUSD finds EURUSD.a, EURUSDm or m.EURUSD on decorated accounts, and an explicitly typed name always wins

One alert per fresh signal with duplicate suppression across restarts and re-attaches; no alert burst when you attach it to a chart

Minimum sweep-depth filter (% of the range candle) to skip shallow, low-quality sweeps

Launch pricing

Launch price: $30 for the first 10 copies.

The price will increase to $40 after that, and to $49 for the final step.

Inputs

Symbols

Symbols (comma separated) — your watchlist, up to 15 symbols

Timeframes

Use TF 1 / TF 1 (default M15)

Use TF 2 / TF 2 (default H1)

Use TF 3 / TF 3 (default H4)

CRT Rule

Min sweep depth (% of C1 range, 0 = off)

Alerts

Alert on new signals (master switch)

Popup / Sound / Push notification / Email

Notes / honest limitations

The scan is timer-driven. In the non-visual Strategy Tester timers are not reliable, so the scanner is made for live and demo charts. To preview it before buying, run the free demo in the visual Strategy Tester — you will see the grid, the signals and the live invalidation working.

Strategy Tester timers are not reliable, so the scanner is made for live and demo charts. To preview it before buying, run the free demo in the Strategy Tester — you will see the grid, the signals and the live invalidation working. This is a scanner, not a full analysis suite: it detects the strict 2-candle sweep-and-reclaim condition. For the full 3-layer CRT model (higher-timeframe bias, target lines, entry zones), see the companion indicator below.

Signals are evaluated on closed candles only — no repaint. A lit cell can be cleared intrabar when the forming candle invalidates the setup; that is a safety feature, not repainting.

No DLLs, no WebRequest, no terminal global variables.

Symbols your broker does not offer are skipped with a log entry; the watchlist is capped at 15 symbols (you are warned if you list more).

Recommended companion

We run the scanner on one chart and work the setups with our other tools on XAUUSD M5–M15:

Full 3-layer CRT model (bias, targets, entry zones): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184397

Killzones, liquidity levels and sweep signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187439

Daily drawdown journal and account guard: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187588

This tool is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results.