Heiken Ashi and Renko Pro is a professional indicator that combines two methods of price movement analysis in one convenient MetaTrader 5 subwindow. This indicator helps assess trend direction, filter market noise, and track price movements.



Advantages:



1. Two types of analysis in one indicator

Heiken Ashi and Renko are displayed simultaneously in a single subwindow, allowing you to compare the smoothed market direction with the actual price movement.



2. Reduced visual market noise

Heiken Ashi candlesticks make trends and changes in direction more visible than standard price candlesticks.



3. Renko based on the current market price

During an open bar, the indicator continues to plot Renko based on the current price without waiting for the timeframe candle to close.



4. Automatic brick size based on ATR

The Renko size can be calculated based on the volatility of the selected instrument and timeframe.



5. Fully manual Renko settings

Traders can set their own brick size, additional multiplier, and the required number of bricks to confirm a reversal.



6. Work with different symbols and timeframes

The data source can be selected regardless of the symbol and period of the open chart.



7. Synchronization with the main chart

The subwindow takes into account the scale and horizontal scrolling of the main chart, maintaining a convenient visual comparison of data.



8. Stable Renko visual scale

The Renko price window is not recalculated unnecessarily, so already displayed bricks do not constantly jump vertically.



9. Direction change arrows

The indicator can mark the transition between bullish and bearish Heiken Ashi and Renko directly on the main chart.



10. Heiken Ashi signals for closed candles

HA arrows are formed after the candle closes and do not change with fluctuations of the current unfinished bar.



11. Multiple notification channels

Standard terminal notifications, mobile push notifications, and email messages are supported.



12. Interactive settings panel

Basic parameters, colors, and display modes can be changed directly on the chart.



13. Flexible appearance customization

Separate colors are available for bullish and bearish candles, arrows, background, grid, borders, and text.



14. Accurate pop-up data

Hovering over the indicator displays the time and Open, High, Low, and Close values ​​of the selected HA candle or Renko brick.



15. Integration with Expert Advisors and Other Indicators

Eight OHLC buffers are accessible via iCustom() and CopyBuffer(), allowing the calculated data to be used in automated trading systems.



16. Support for the MetaTrader 5 Visual Tester

A special hover zone mode allows for convenient verification of candlesticks and bricks during visual testing.



17. Optimized Performance

The current HA candlestick is updated without a full history recalculation, and CCanvas redraws only the areas that have actually changed.



18. Large Renko History Depth

The internal storage supports up to the last 200,000 bricks and saves the most current data when the limit is reached.



19. Resilience to Temporary Data Unavailability

The indicator reloads history and restores graphical elements after temporary terminal failures.



20. Saving Working Settings

Interactive parameters are saved when changing chart settings, eliminating the need for manual reconfiguration.



This indicator is an analytical tool and does not guarantee the profitability of trading decisions.