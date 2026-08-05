Heiken Ashi and Renko Pro

Heiken Ashi and Renko Pro is a professional indicator that combines two methods of price movement analysis in one convenient MetaTrader 5 subwindow. This indicator helps assess trend direction, filter market noise, and track price movements.

Advantages:

1. Two types of analysis in one indicator
Heiken Ashi and Renko are displayed simultaneously in a single subwindow, allowing you to compare the smoothed market direction with the actual price movement.

2. Reduced visual market noise
Heiken Ashi candlesticks make trends and changes in direction more visible than standard price candlesticks.

3. Renko based on the current market price
During an open bar, the indicator continues to plot Renko based on the current price without waiting for the timeframe candle to close.

4. Automatic brick size based on ATR
The Renko size can be calculated based on the volatility of the selected instrument and timeframe.

5. Fully manual Renko settings
Traders can set their own brick size, additional multiplier, and the required number of bricks to confirm a reversal.

6. Work with different symbols and timeframes
The data source can be selected regardless of the symbol and period of the open chart.

7. Synchronization with the main chart
The subwindow takes into account the scale and horizontal scrolling of the main chart, maintaining a convenient visual comparison of data.

8. Stable Renko visual scale
The Renko price window is not recalculated unnecessarily, so already displayed bricks do not constantly jump vertically.

9. Direction change arrows
The indicator can mark the transition between bullish and bearish Heiken Ashi and Renko directly on the main chart.

10. Heiken Ashi signals for closed candles
HA arrows are formed after the candle closes and do not change with fluctuations of the current unfinished bar.

11. Multiple notification channels
Standard terminal notifications, mobile push notifications, and email messages are supported.

12. Interactive settings panel
Basic parameters, colors, and display modes can be changed directly on the chart.

13. Flexible appearance customization
Separate colors are available for bullish and bearish candles, arrows, background, grid, borders, and text.

14. Accurate pop-up data
Hovering over the indicator displays the time and Open, High, Low, and Close values ​​of the selected HA candle or Renko brick.

15. Integration with Expert Advisors and Other Indicators
Eight OHLC buffers are accessible via iCustom() and CopyBuffer(), allowing the calculated data to be used in automated trading systems.

16. Support for the MetaTrader 5 Visual Tester
A special hover zone mode allows for convenient verification of candlesticks and bricks during visual testing.

17. Optimized Performance
The current HA candlestick is updated without a full history recalculation, and CCanvas redraws only the areas that have actually changed.

18. Large Renko History Depth
The internal storage supports up to the last 200,000 bricks and saves the most current data when the limit is reached.

19. Resilience to Temporary Data Unavailability
The indicator reloads history and restores graphical elements after temporary terminal failures.

20. Saving Working Settings
Interactive parameters are saved when changing chart settings, eliminating the need for manual reconfiguration.

This indicator is an analytical tool and does not guarantee the profitability of trading decisions.
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Volatility Zones
Igor Zakharev
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Volatility Zones is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 4 that visually displays market volatility modes, highlights contraction and expansion zones, and helps quickly identify market transitions from a calm to an active phase. This indicator is suitable for traders who need to see the volatility structure, filter entries, and understand when the market is preparing for a momentum shift. Sees what a standard chart doesn't. The indicator divides the market into volatility zones and helps as
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Igor Zakharev
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The utility sends messages(notifications) with information about MetaTrader 5 account events to Telegram. The utility is being updated and developed. If you have any questions regarding this utility, please contact me using mql5 private messages. 1) Opening and closing positions 2) Order placement and deletion 3) Modification of Take Profit/Stop Loss of positions 4) Modification of Take Profit / Stop Loss / Pending Order Prices 5) Including/Excluding Filters by Character Name 6) Including/
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Igor Zakharev
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Volatility Zones is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually displays market volatility modes, highlights contraction and expansion zones, and helps quickly identify market transitions from a calm to an active phase. This indicator is suitable for traders who need to see the volatility structure, filter entries, and understand when the market is preparing for a momentum shift. This is a great addition to any trading system you use. Sees what a standard chart doesn't. The indicat
Market Direction Pro
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Market Direction Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that transforms complex market behavior into clear, confirmed direction. Built around a proprietary multi-stage analytical process, it helps traders filter intrabar noise and focus on signals that remain stable after confirmation. Bullish and bearish arrows appear directly on the main price chart, while the dedicated visual interface presents direction, turning points and signal context at a glance. Flexible notifications and exte
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