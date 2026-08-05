Major Market Structure

Major Market Structure is a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to display confirmed market structure directly on the chart.

The indicator focuses on significant swing points instead of marking every minor price fluctuation. It helps traders observe the relationship between major highs, major lows, structural breaks and potential reaction zones across different market conditions.

Main features

  • Displays confirmed Major High and Major Low points

  • Identifies bullish and bearish Break of Structure events

  • Draws potential reversal zones around confirmed structure points

  • Classifies the current market state as Uptrend, Downtrend or Balance

  • Uses volatility-adjusted calculations for different symbols and timeframes

  • Allows structure sensitivity and visual elements to be customized

  • Provides a Trend State buffer for use in the Data Window or with an Expert Advisor

  • Does not open, modify or close trades

Chart elements

Major High

A confirmed significant swing high. It is displayed above the corresponding price candle.

Major Low

A confirmed significant swing low. It is displayed below the corresponding price candle.

BOS Up

A bullish Break of Structure is displayed when price exceeds a confirmed major high according to the selected BOS settings.

BOS Down

A bearish Break of Structure is displayed when price moves below a confirmed major low according to the selected BOS settings.

Reversal zones

The indicator can draw zones around confirmed major structure points. These areas can be used as additional chart context when evaluating possible support, resistance or price reactions.

Trend State

The current structure is classified as:

  • Uptrend: higher confirmed major highs and higher confirmed major lows

  • Downtrend: lower confirmed major highs and lower confirmed major lows

  • Balance: mixed structure or insufficient confirmation

How to use

Attach the indicator to a chart and select settings appropriate for the symbol and timeframe.

The default settings are intended to provide a balanced view of major structure. Increasing the pivot and displacement requirements generally produces fewer but more selective structure points. Reducing them makes the indicator more sensitive to smaller market movements.

H1 and H4 are suitable starting timeframes for traders who want to analyze broader intraday and multi-day structure. The indicator can also be used on other timeframes.

Confirmation behavior

Major High and Major Low points require confirmation from closed candles and subsequent price displacement. For this reason, a swing marker is displayed at the original pivot candle only after the required confirmation has occurred.

The indicator does not claim to identify an unconfirmed top or bottom in advance. Break of Structure events are evaluated only after the relevant structure point has been confirmed.

Main settings

  • Left Bars: number of older candles used when evaluating a pivot

  • Right Bars: number of newer closed candles required for pivot confirmation

  • ATR Period: volatility measurement period

  • Minimum Swing ATR: required price displacement from a potential swing

  • Displacement Bars: maximum number of candles allowed for displacement confirmation

  • Minimum Distance ATR: minimum distance between structure points of the same type

  • Require Close for BOS: requires a candle close beyond the structure level

  • BOS Buffer ATR: additional distance required for a structural break

  • Draw Zones: enables or disables reversal zones

  • Zone ATR Width: controls zone width

  • Keep Broken Zones: determines whether invalidated zones remain visible

  • Maximum Zones: limits the number of recent zones displayed

  • Show Labels: enables or disables Major High and Major Low labels

  • Show Trend Comment: displays the current structure state on the chart

Suggested workflow

  1. Identify the current market state.

  2. Observe the latest confirmed Major High and Major Low.

  3. Monitor whether price respects or breaks the displayed structure.

  4. Use reversal zones as additional chart context.

  5. Confirm trading decisions with your own strategy and risk management.

Important information

Major Market Structure is an analytical tool and does not provide guaranteed trading results. It does not automatically execute trades. Market structure is confirmed after the required price information becomes available, so signals are not intended to predict exact tops or bottoms in advance.

Always evaluate market conditions and apply appropriate risk management before making trading decisions.


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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