Major Market Structure
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 10
Major Market Structure is a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to display confirmed market structure directly on the chart.
The indicator focuses on significant swing points instead of marking every minor price fluctuation. It helps traders observe the relationship between major highs, major lows, structural breaks and potential reaction zones across different market conditions.
Main features
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Displays confirmed Major High and Major Low points
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Identifies bullish and bearish Break of Structure events
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Draws potential reversal zones around confirmed structure points
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Classifies the current market state as Uptrend, Downtrend or Balance
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Uses volatility-adjusted calculations for different symbols and timeframes
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Allows structure sensitivity and visual elements to be customized
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Provides a Trend State buffer for use in the Data Window or with an Expert Advisor
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Does not open, modify or close trades
Chart elements
Major High
A confirmed significant swing high. It is displayed above the corresponding price candle.
Major Low
A confirmed significant swing low. It is displayed below the corresponding price candle.
BOS Up
A bullish Break of Structure is displayed when price exceeds a confirmed major high according to the selected BOS settings.
BOS Down
A bearish Break of Structure is displayed when price moves below a confirmed major low according to the selected BOS settings.
Reversal zones
The indicator can draw zones around confirmed major structure points. These areas can be used as additional chart context when evaluating possible support, resistance or price reactions.
Trend State
The current structure is classified as:
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Uptrend: higher confirmed major highs and higher confirmed major lows
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Downtrend: lower confirmed major highs and lower confirmed major lows
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Balance: mixed structure or insufficient confirmation
How to use
Attach the indicator to a chart and select settings appropriate for the symbol and timeframe.
The default settings are intended to provide a balanced view of major structure. Increasing the pivot and displacement requirements generally produces fewer but more selective structure points. Reducing them makes the indicator more sensitive to smaller market movements.
H1 and H4 are suitable starting timeframes for traders who want to analyze broader intraday and multi-day structure. The indicator can also be used on other timeframes.
Confirmation behavior
Major High and Major Low points require confirmation from closed candles and subsequent price displacement. For this reason, a swing marker is displayed at the original pivot candle only after the required confirmation has occurred.
The indicator does not claim to identify an unconfirmed top or bottom in advance. Break of Structure events are evaluated only after the relevant structure point has been confirmed.
Main settings
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Left Bars: number of older candles used when evaluating a pivot
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Right Bars: number of newer closed candles required for pivot confirmation
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ATR Period: volatility measurement period
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Minimum Swing ATR: required price displacement from a potential swing
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Displacement Bars: maximum number of candles allowed for displacement confirmation
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Minimum Distance ATR: minimum distance between structure points of the same type
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Require Close for BOS: requires a candle close beyond the structure level
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BOS Buffer ATR: additional distance required for a structural break
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Draw Zones: enables or disables reversal zones
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Zone ATR Width: controls zone width
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Keep Broken Zones: determines whether invalidated zones remain visible
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Maximum Zones: limits the number of recent zones displayed
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Show Labels: enables or disables Major High and Major Low labels
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Show Trend Comment: displays the current structure state on the chart
Suggested workflow
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Identify the current market state.
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Observe the latest confirmed Major High and Major Low.
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Monitor whether price respects or breaks the displayed structure.
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Use reversal zones as additional chart context.
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Confirm trading decisions with your own strategy and risk management.
Important information
Major Market Structure is an analytical tool and does not provide guaranteed trading results. It does not automatically execute trades. Market structure is confirmed after the required price information becomes available, so signals are not intended to predict exact tops or bottoms in advance.
Always evaluate market conditions and apply appropriate risk management before making trading decisions.