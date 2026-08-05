Major Market Structure is a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to display confirmed market structure directly on the chart.

The indicator focuses on significant swing points instead of marking every minor price fluctuation. It helps traders observe the relationship between major highs, major lows, structural breaks and potential reaction zones across different market conditions.

Main features

Displays confirmed Major High and Major Low points

Identifies bullish and bearish Break of Structure events

Draws potential reversal zones around confirmed structure points

Classifies the current market state as Uptrend, Downtrend or Balance

Uses volatility-adjusted calculations for different symbols and timeframes

Allows structure sensitivity and visual elements to be customized

Provides a Trend State buffer for use in the Data Window or with an Expert Advisor

Does not open, modify or close trades

Chart elements

Major High

A confirmed significant swing high. It is displayed above the corresponding price candle.

Major Low

A confirmed significant swing low. It is displayed below the corresponding price candle.

BOS Up

A bullish Break of Structure is displayed when price exceeds a confirmed major high according to the selected BOS settings.

BOS Down

A bearish Break of Structure is displayed when price moves below a confirmed major low according to the selected BOS settings.

Reversal zones

The indicator can draw zones around confirmed major structure points. These areas can be used as additional chart context when evaluating possible support, resistance or price reactions.

Trend State

The current structure is classified as:

Uptrend: higher confirmed major highs and higher confirmed major lows

Downtrend: lower confirmed major highs and lower confirmed major lows

Balance: mixed structure or insufficient confirmation

How to use

Attach the indicator to a chart and select settings appropriate for the symbol and timeframe.

The default settings are intended to provide a balanced view of major structure. Increasing the pivot and displacement requirements generally produces fewer but more selective structure points. Reducing them makes the indicator more sensitive to smaller market movements.

H1 and H4 are suitable starting timeframes for traders who want to analyze broader intraday and multi-day structure. The indicator can also be used on other timeframes.

Confirmation behavior

Major High and Major Low points require confirmation from closed candles and subsequent price displacement. For this reason, a swing marker is displayed at the original pivot candle only after the required confirmation has occurred.

The indicator does not claim to identify an unconfirmed top or bottom in advance. Break of Structure events are evaluated only after the relevant structure point has been confirmed.

Main settings

Left Bars: number of older candles used when evaluating a pivot

Right Bars: number of newer closed candles required for pivot confirmation

ATR Period: volatility measurement period

Minimum Swing ATR: required price displacement from a potential swing

Displacement Bars: maximum number of candles allowed for displacement confirmation

Minimum Distance ATR: minimum distance between structure points of the same type

Require Close for BOS: requires a candle close beyond the structure level

BOS Buffer ATR: additional distance required for a structural break

Draw Zones: enables or disables reversal zones

Zone ATR Width: controls zone width

Keep Broken Zones: determines whether invalidated zones remain visible

Maximum Zones: limits the number of recent zones displayed

Show Labels: enables or disables Major High and Major Low labels

Show Trend Comment: displays the current structure state on the chart

Suggested workflow

Identify the current market state. Observe the latest confirmed Major High and Major Low. Monitor whether price respects or breaks the displayed structure. Use reversal zones as additional chart context. Confirm trading decisions with your own strategy and risk management.

Important information

Major Market Structure is an analytical tool and does not provide guaranteed trading results. It does not automatically execute trades. Market structure is confirmed after the required price information becomes available, so signals are not intended to predict exact tops or bottoms in advance.

Always evaluate market conditions and apply appropriate risk management before making trading decisions.