GoldUpDown EA

GoldUpDown EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It automatically analyzes the market and opens and manages trades while applying built-in risk management.

Features

Trades Gold (XAUUSD) only

only Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Built-in risk management with approximately 1%–2% risk per trade

Works with any Forex account type

Supports any leverage , including 1:30 leverage for European traders

, including for European traders Fully automated trading

Recommended Broker Conditions

GoldUpDown EA can be used with any Forex account. However, for the best performance, I recommend using:

Standard account

Low spreads

No commission

No swap fees

No hidden broker fees

Support

After purchasing the EA, please contact me through the MQL5 platform to receive the recommended settings (.set) file and installation guidance.

If you have any questions or need assistance, I will be happy to help.