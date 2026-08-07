GoldUpDown
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
GoldUpDown EA
GoldUpDown EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It automatically analyzes the market and opens and manages trades while applying built-in risk management.
Features
- Trades Gold (XAUUSD) only
- Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Built-in risk management with approximately 1%–2% risk per trade
- Works with any Forex account type
- Supports any leverage, including 1:30 leverage for European traders
- Fully automated trading
Recommended Broker Conditions
GoldUpDown EA can be used with any Forex account. However, for the best performance, I recommend using:
- Standard account
- Low spreads
- No commission
- No swap fees
- No hidden broker fees
Support
After purchasing the EA, please contact me through the MQL5 platform to receive the recommended settings (.set) file and installation guidance.
If you have any questions or need assistance, I will be happy to help.