GoldUpDown — Automated Gold Trading EA

GoldUpDown is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It identifies trading opportunities and manages trades automatically using a systematic approach, without emotional decision-making or constant manual intervention.

Key Features

Fully automated trading on Gold (XAUUSD)

on Gold (XAUUSD) Systematic entry and trade management

Designed to capture opportunities from gold price movements

Works with leverage starting from 1:30

Suitable for traders using accounts with leverage restrictions

No manual intervention required

Designed for both backtesting and live trading

Recommended Account

A Standard Forex Account is recommended, preferably with:

Low spreads

No commission

No hidden charges

Preferably no swap fees

Reliable execution

Leverage of 1:30 or higher

Recommended Capital & Lot Size

The recommended minimum account balance is 1,000.

GoldUpDown uses proportional position sizing:

0.01 lot per 1,000 account balance

1.00 lot per 100,000 account balance

Examples:

1,000 → 0.01 lot

5,000 → 0.05 lot

10,000 → 0.10 lot

50,000 → 0.50 lot

100,000 → 1.00 lot

This approach is designed to keep the trading volume proportional to the account balance.

VPS Recommended

For reliable 24/7 automated operation, a VPS is recommended.

For optimal execution, use a VPS with approximately 1–5 ms latency to your broker's trading server, together with a stable internet connection.

Important Settings

Use the recommended EA input settings exactly as provided.

The same settings should be used for backtesting and live trading. Changing important parameters, especially position sizing and trading conditions, can significantly change the EA's behavior.

Before starting the EA, make sure the symbol, timeframe, account conditions, lot size, and input settings match the recommended configuration.

Support

For any questions, technical assistance, or support related to GoldUpDown, please contact me directly through the MQL5 platform.