Trade Guardian Pro
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
|TRADE GUARDIAN PRO - Loss protection for any account: your own, funded or under evaluation - with ready-made PROP Firms presets
Trade Guardian Pro watches your account and closes everything before your loss limit is reached. It works on any MetaTrader 5 account - a personal broker account, a funded account or an evaluation - and it also supervises trades opened manually or by other Expert Advisors. Daily and total loss, profit target, minimum trading days and risk alerts are all in one chart dashboard, with a safety buffer that acts before the limit itself.
After purchase, please contact me via private message - you will receive the full user guide and personal help with the setup.
|One tool for every account
On a personal account you set your own daily and total loss in percent or money and the EA enforces them for you, day after day. On an evaluation or funded account you load the matching preset and the same protection follows the rules of that firm. Nothing changes in how you trade: enter your account size and the guard is on.
|Plug and play presets
Ready-made settings for the main evaluation firms: FTMO Challenge, Verification and Funded (standard and Swing), The5ers Challenge and Funded, MyForexFunds Challenge and Funded. Pick one from the list and the daily loss, total loss, profit target, minimum trading days, news and weekend rules are already filled in. Five free user slots are there for any other firm, and every preset lives in a plain editable file: you can change limits or add your own set without recompiling. Any single rule can also be overridden from the inputs.
|It closes before the limit, not after
Daily and total loss are watched with a configurable safety buffer: positions are closed and pending orders deleted while you are still inside your limit. The dashboard shows the exact price level at which the protection will act, how much of the limit is used and how much is left.
Loss protection
- Daily loss limit and total loss limit, in percent of the account size
- Dynamic (profit adds buffer) or static drawdown, on balance or on equity
- Configurable safety buffer, separate for daily and total
- Live progress bars with used, left, limit and the exact close-at level
- Closed profit, floating profit and worst drawdown of the day
Objectives
- Profit target with progress bar and an alert at a chosen percentage of the target
- Minimum trading days counter
- Countdown to the next daily reset, on the broker day or at a custom time
Midnight guard
- Checks the floating loss in the minutes before the daily reset
- Closes positions that would eat the next day's daily allowance
- Threshold set as a percentage of the daily limit
Risk alerts
- Trades without stop loss, oversized lots, risk per trade above your maximum
- Too many open positions or too many trades in a day
- Hedging and martingale patterns
- High impact news, before and after the release
- Trading hours and weekend holding restrictions
- One alert per event, by popup, push notification, e-mail or sound
Actions on trigger
- Close all positions in the order you choose: losing first, profitable first, FIFO or LIFO
- Delete pending orders
- Keep the terminal running or remove the EA from the chart
- Trading stays blocked until the next day or until you press Reset on the panel
Safety-first design
- The EA stays idle until you enter your account size, so it never acts on a wrong figure
- Protection pauses if the account size does not match the real balance, with a one-click confirmation when the balance is right
- The blocked state survives a restart and resets by itself on the next trading day
More
- Filters by magic number and by symbol, so it can supervise only the strategies you choose
- Swap and commission included in the calculations
- Log file of every check and every trigger
- Panel position, width and font size adjustable
|Note: this is a protection utility, not a trading system: it does not open trades. Load it on one chart per account. It works on any symbol and any broker, hedging or netting. Terminal closing is not available in the Market version.
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