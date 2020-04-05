SuperScalping EA Updated

  • Experts
  • Kamal Kanwal
    Kamal Kanwal

    Kamal Kanwal

    • Algorithmic Systems Developer at  from India
    • India
    • 6008
    4.4 (16)
    EXPERT MQL4/MQL5 DEVELOPER | PYTHON & C++ | ALGORITHMIC TRADING
    I build high-performance trading systems that work. With deep expertise across MQL4, MQL5, Python, and C++, I deliver clean, reliable, and production-ready code.
    ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
    8 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
SUPER SCALPING EA – Professional Gold Scalping Expert Advisor (UPDATED VERSION)

SUPER SCALPING EA is a precision-engineered scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , designed to trade fast market movements using structured price-action logic and strict risk management.

The EA focuses on high-probability breakout setups, combining swing-based entries, pending orders, and automated trade management to operate efficiently during defined trading hours.

NEW FEATURES IN THIS UPDATED VERSION

Based on user feedback and continuous optimization, we've added several powerful enhancements to make the EA even more robust and user-friendly:

 New Feature Description
 Enhanced Dashboard Panel Real-time visual panel displaying current trade status, equity, risk exposure, and pending orders directly on the chart.
 Smart Order Expiry System Automated pending order cancellation after a configurable number of bars (default: 100) to avoid stale entries and keep the strategy fresh.
 Extended Trading Session Control Improved start/end time management with minute-precision (700–1000 mins), ensuring trades only execute during optimal market hours.
 Swing Confirmation Logic Uses left/right bar confirmation (default: 5 bars) to validate genuine swing highs/lows, filtering out false breakouts and noise.
 Three Risk Modes Choose between Percentage of Equity, Fixed Lot Size, or Fixed Dollar Amount risk modes to match your trading style and account size.
 Trailing Stop Optimization Enhanced trailing stop system with adjustable activation points (default: 15 points), locking in profits as the trade moves in your favor.
 Auto-Cleanup Function Outside trading hours, the EA automatically removes pending orders and closes open positions safely – no manual intervention needed.
 One-Directional Trading Only one position is allowed per direction at a time, preventing over-exposure and maintaining disciplined execution.

ORIGINAL EA INPUT PARAMETERS (Fully Customizable)

Variable Value Description
General Settings
Magic Number 54845848 Unique identifier for EA-managed trades
Comment of Buy Stop "Buy Stop Placed" Label for buy pending orders
Comment of Sell Stop "Sell Stop Placed" Label for sell pending orders
Show Panel true Toggle on/off the visual dashboard
Risk Settings
Select Risk Mode Percentage of Equity Choose: Equity % / Fixed Lot / Fixed $
Percentage of Equity to Risk 1.0% Risk per trade as % of current equity
Lot Size to Risk 0.01 Fixed lot size (when Fixed Lot mode selected)
Dollar Amount to Risk $50.00 Fixed  r i s k p e r t r a d e ( w h e n F i x e d riskpertrade(whenFixed mode selected)
Trading Settings
Take Profit (points) 200 TP distance from entry (200 points = 20.0 pips)
Stop Loss (points) 200 SL distance from entry (200 points = 20.0 pips)
Trailing Stop Length (points) 10 Trailing step distance
Points to Activate Trailing 15 Profit threshold before trailing activates
Other Settings
Timeframe to Run Strategy 5 Minutes M5 recommended for optimal performance
Lookback to Find HH/LL 200 bars Historical depth for swing point detection
Bars Left/Right to Confirm Swing 5 bars Confirmation window for valid swing points
Order Expiry Bars 100 bars Max bars before pending order auto-cancels
Trading Start Time (mins) 700 Daily start time in minutes from midnight (e.g., 700 = 11:40 AM)
Trading End Time (mins) 1000 Daily end time in minutes from midnight (e.g., 1000 = 4:40 PM)

Strategy Overview

  • Optimized exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Works on M5 timeframe (recommended)

  • Uses Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders placed only at validated swing highs and swing lows

  • Trades only when market structure meets predefined conditions

  • One directional position at a time per symbol

  • No Grid, No Martingale – strictly disciplined execution

This approach avoids random entries and focuses on controlled, rule-based execution.

Core Features

Feature Benefit
Risk-Based Lot Calculation Automatically calculates lot size based on account equity and user-defined risk percentage.
Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit Every trade is protected from the moment it is placed.
Advanced Trailing Stop System Once price moves in favor, stop loss is trailed to protect profits and reduce drawdown.
Trading Session Control Trading is restricted to specified time windows. Outside these windows: no new trades, pending orders removed, open positions closed safely.
Automatic Pending Order Expiry Untriggered orders expire after a defined number of bars to avoid outdated entries.
Live Dashboard Panel Real-time monitoring of trades, equity, and pending orders directly on chart.
No Dangerous Strategies No Grid, No Martingale, No averaging – pure scalping logic.

Recommended Trading Conditions

Condition Recommendation
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe M5 (5 Minutes)
Broker Low spread, fast execution broker
Account Type ECN / Raw spread recommended
VPS Recommended for 24/7 stable performance
Minimum Deposit $100 (higher recommended for proper risk scaling)

Risk Management Philosophy

SUPER SCALPING EA is built with a capital-protection-first mindset.

The system prioritizes:

  • Controlled losses

  • Predefined risk per trade

  • Disciplined execution over aggressive or unsafe trading methods

Important Disclaimer

  • The author of this Expert Advisor does not guarantee any profits.

  • Trading in financial markets involves significant risk, and losses can exceed expectations if improper risk settings are used.

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • This EA is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee.

Users are fully responsible for:

  • Testing the EA on a demo account before live use

  • Choosing appropriate risk settings

  • Understanding the risks associated with automated trading

Who Is This EA For?

SUPER SCALPING EA is suitable for traders who value:

• Structured trading logic
• Strict risk control
• Transparent and disciplined automation

• Gold-specific market behavior

This EA is not designed for gambling or unrealistic profit expectations, but for traders who understand risk and consistency.


Quick Setup Guide

  1. Attach EA to XAUUSD, M5 chart

  2. Set your risk preference (Equity % / Fixed Lot / Fixed $)

  3. Adjust TP/SL/trailing values if needed

  4. Set your preferred trading session hours

  5. Run on demo first, then switch to live with confidence

Ready to trade Gold with precision and discipline?
SUPER SCALPING EA is your professional scalping companion.


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
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4.86 (507)
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
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4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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