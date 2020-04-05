SuperScalping EA Updated

SUPER SCALPING EA – Professional Gold Scalping Expert Advisor (UPDATED VERSION)

SUPER SCALPING EA is a precision-engineered scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , designed to trade fast market movements using structured price-action logic and strict risk management.

The EA focuses on high-probability breakout setups, combining swing-based entries, pending orders, and automated trade management to operate efficiently during defined trading hours.

NEW FEATURES IN THIS UPDATED VERSION

Based on user feedback and continuous optimization, we've added several powerful enhancements to make the EA even more robust and user-friendly:

New Feature Description Enhanced Dashboard Panel Real-time visual panel displaying current trade status, equity, risk exposure, and pending orders directly on the chart. Smart Order Expiry System Automated pending order cancellation after a configurable number of bars (default: 100) to avoid stale entries and keep the strategy fresh. Extended Trading Session Control Improved start/end time management with minute-precision (700–1000 mins), ensuring trades only execute during optimal market hours. Swing Confirmation Logic Uses left/right bar confirmation (default: 5 bars) to validate genuine swing highs/lows, filtering out false breakouts and noise. Three Risk Modes Choose between Percentage of Equity , Fixed Lot Size , or Fixed Dollar Amount risk modes to match your trading style and account size. Trailing Stop Optimization Enhanced trailing stop system with adjustable activation points (default: 15 points), locking in profits as the trade moves in your favor. Auto-Cleanup Function Outside trading hours, the EA automatically removes pending orders and closes open positions safely – no manual intervention needed. One-Directional Trading Only one position is allowed per direction at a time, preventing over-exposure and maintaining disciplined execution.

ORIGINAL EA INPUT PARAMETERS (Fully Customizable)

Variable Value Description General Settings Magic Number 54845848 Unique identifier for EA-managed trades Comment of Buy Stop "Buy Stop Placed" Label for buy pending orders Comment of Sell Stop "Sell Stop Placed" Label for sell pending orders Show Panel true Toggle on/off the visual dashboard Risk Settings Select Risk Mode Percentage of Equity Choose: Equity % / Fixed Lot / Fixed $ Percentage of Equity to Risk 1.0% Risk per trade as % of current equity Lot Size to Risk 0.01 Fixed lot size (when Fixed Lot mode selected) Dollar Amount to Risk $50.00 Fixed r i s k p e r t r a d e ( w h e n F i x e d r i s k p er t r a d e ( w h e n F i x e d mode selected) Trading Settings Take Profit (points) 200 TP distance from entry (200 points = 20.0 pips) Stop Loss (points) 200 SL distance from entry (200 points = 20.0 pips) Trailing Stop Length (points) 10 Trailing step distance Points to Activate Trailing 15 Profit threshold before trailing activates Other Settings Timeframe to Run Strategy 5 Minutes M5 recommended for optimal performance Lookback to Find HH/LL 200 bars Historical depth for swing point detection Bars Left/Right to Confirm Swing 5 bars Confirmation window for valid swing points Order Expiry Bars 100 bars Max bars before pending order auto-cancels Trading Start Time (mins) 700 Daily start time in minutes from midnight (e.g., 700 = 11:40 AM) Trading End Time (mins) 1000 Daily end time in minutes from midnight (e.g., 1000 = 4:40 PM)

Strategy Overview

Optimized exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD)

Works on M5 timeframe (recommended)

Uses Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders placed only at validated swing highs and swing lows

Trades only when market structure meets predefined conditions

One directional position at a time per symbol

No Grid, No Martingale – strictly disciplined execution

This approach avoids random entries and focuses on controlled, rule-based execution.

Core Features

Feature Benefit Risk-Based Lot Calculation Automatically calculates lot size based on account equity and user-defined risk percentage. Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit Every trade is protected from the moment it is placed. Advanced Trailing Stop System Once price moves in favor, stop loss is trailed to protect profits and reduce drawdown. Trading Session Control Trading is restricted to specified time windows. Outside these windows: no new trades, pending orders removed, open positions closed safely. Automatic Pending Order Expiry Untriggered orders expire after a defined number of bars to avoid outdated entries. Live Dashboard Panel Real-time monitoring of trades, equity, and pending orders directly on chart. No Dangerous Strategies No Grid, No Martingale, No averaging – pure scalping logic.

Recommended Trading Conditions

Condition Recommendation Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe M5 (5 Minutes) Broker Low spread, fast execution broker Account Type ECN / Raw spread recommended VPS Recommended for 24/7 stable performance Minimum Deposit $100 (higher recommended for proper risk scaling)

Risk Management Philosophy

SUPER SCALPING EA is built with a capital-protection-first mindset.

The system prioritizes:

Controlled losses

Predefined risk per trade

Disciplined execution over aggressive or unsafe trading methods

Important Disclaimer

The author of this Expert Advisor does not guarantee any profits .

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk, and losses can exceed expectations if improper risk settings are used.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This EA is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee.

Users are fully responsible for:

Testing the EA on a demo account before live use

Choosing appropriate risk settings

Understanding the risks associated with automated trading

Who Is This EA For?

SUPER SCALPING EA is suitable for traders who value:

• Structured trading logic

• Strict risk control

• Transparent and disciplined automation

• Gold-specific market behavior

This EA is not designed for gambling or unrealistic profit expectations, but for traders who understand risk and consistency.







Quick Setup Guide

Attach EA to XAUUSD, M5 chart Set your risk preference (Equity % / Fixed Lot / Fixed $) Adjust TP/SL/trailing values if needed Set your preferred trading session hours Run on demo first, then switch to live with confidence

Ready to trade Gold with precision and discipline?

SUPER SCALPING EA is your professional scalping companion.