SuperScalping EA Updated

  • Эксперты
  • Kamal Kanwal
    Kamal Kanwal

    Kamal Kanwal

    4.4 (18)
    EXPERT MQL4/MQL5 DEVELOPER | PYTHON & C++ | ALGORITHMIC TRADING
    I build high-performance trading systems that work. With deep expertise across MQL4, MQL5, Python, and C++, I deliver clean, reliable, and production-ready code.
    ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
    8 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 5
SUPER SCALPING EA – Professional Gold Scalping Expert Advisor (UPDATED VERSION)

SUPER SCALPING EA is a precision-engineered scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , designed to trade fast market movements using structured price-action logic and strict risk management.

The EA focuses on high-probability breakout setups, combining swing-based entries, pending orders, and automated trade management to operate efficiently during defined trading hours.

NEW FEATURES IN THIS UPDATED VERSION

Based on user feedback and continuous optimization, we've added several powerful enhancements to make the EA even more robust and user-friendly:

 New Feature Description
 Enhanced Dashboard Panel Real-time visual panel displaying current trade status, equity, risk exposure, and pending orders directly on the chart.
 Smart Order Expiry System Automated pending order cancellation after a configurable number of bars (default: 100) to avoid stale entries and keep the strategy fresh.
 Extended Trading Session Control Improved start/end time management with minute-precision (700–1000 mins), ensuring trades only execute during optimal market hours.
 Swing Confirmation Logic Uses left/right bar confirmation (default: 5 bars) to validate genuine swing highs/lows, filtering out false breakouts and noise.
 Three Risk Modes Choose between Percentage of Equity, Fixed Lot Size, or Fixed Dollar Amount risk modes to match your trading style and account size.
 Trailing Stop Optimization Enhanced trailing stop system with adjustable activation points (default: 15 points), locking in profits as the trade moves in your favor.
 Auto-Cleanup Function Outside trading hours, the EA automatically removes pending orders and closes open positions safely – no manual intervention needed.
 One-Directional Trading Only one position is allowed per direction at a time, preventing over-exposure and maintaining disciplined execution.

ORIGINAL EA INPUT PARAMETERS (Fully Customizable)

Variable Value Description
General Settings
Magic Number 54845848 Unique identifier for EA-managed trades
Comment of Buy Stop "Buy Stop Placed" Label for buy pending orders
Comment of Sell Stop "Sell Stop Placed" Label for sell pending orders
Show Panel true Toggle on/off the visual dashboard
Risk Settings
Select Risk Mode Percentage of Equity Choose: Equity % / Fixed Lot / Fixed $
Percentage of Equity to Risk 1.0% Risk per trade as % of current equity
Lot Size to Risk 0.01 Fixed lot size (when Fixed Lot mode selected)
Dollar Amount to Risk $50.00 Fixed  r i s k p e r t r a d e ( w h e n F i x e d riskpertrade(whenFixed mode selected)
Trading Settings
Take Profit (points) 200 TP distance from entry (200 points = 20.0 pips)
Stop Loss (points) 200 SL distance from entry (200 points = 20.0 pips)
Trailing Stop Length (points) 10 Trailing step distance
Points to Activate Trailing 15 Profit threshold before trailing activates
Other Settings
Timeframe to Run Strategy 5 Minutes M5 recommended for optimal performance
Lookback to Find HH/LL 200 bars Historical depth for swing point detection
Bars Left/Right to Confirm Swing 5 bars Confirmation window for valid swing points
Order Expiry Bars 100 bars Max bars before pending order auto-cancels
Trading Start Time (mins) 700 Daily start time in minutes from midnight (e.g., 700 = 11:40 AM)
Trading End Time (mins) 1000 Daily end time in minutes from midnight (e.g., 1000 = 4:40 PM)

Strategy Overview

  • Optimized exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Works on M5 timeframe (recommended)

  • Uses Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders placed only at validated swing highs and swing lows

  • Trades only when market structure meets predefined conditions

  • One directional position at a time per symbol

  • No Grid, No Martingale – strictly disciplined execution

This approach avoids random entries and focuses on controlled, rule-based execution.

Core Features

Feature Benefit
Risk-Based Lot Calculation Automatically calculates lot size based on account equity and user-defined risk percentage.
Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit Every trade is protected from the moment it is placed.
Advanced Trailing Stop System Once price moves in favor, stop loss is trailed to protect profits and reduce drawdown.
Trading Session Control Trading is restricted to specified time windows. Outside these windows: no new trades, pending orders removed, open positions closed safely.
Automatic Pending Order Expiry Untriggered orders expire after a defined number of bars to avoid outdated entries.
Live Dashboard Panel Real-time monitoring of trades, equity, and pending orders directly on chart.
No Dangerous Strategies No Grid, No Martingale, No averaging – pure scalping logic.

Recommended Trading Conditions

Condition Recommendation
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe M5 (5 Minutes)
Broker Low spread, fast execution broker
Account Type ECN / Raw spread recommended
VPS Recommended for 24/7 stable performance
Minimum Deposit $100 (higher recommended for proper risk scaling)

Risk Management Philosophy

SUPER SCALPING EA is built with a capital-protection-first mindset.

The system prioritizes:

  • Controlled losses

  • Predefined risk per trade

  • Disciplined execution over aggressive or unsafe trading methods

Important Disclaimer

  • The author of this Expert Advisor does not guarantee any profits.

  • Trading in financial markets involves significant risk, and losses can exceed expectations if improper risk settings are used.

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • This EA is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee.

Users are fully responsible for:

  • Testing the EA on a demo account before live use

  • Choosing appropriate risk settings

  • Understanding the risks associated with automated trading

Who Is This EA For?

SUPER SCALPING EA is suitable for traders who value:

• Structured trading logic
• Strict risk control
• Transparent and disciplined automation

• Gold-specific market behavior

This EA is not designed for gambling or unrealistic profit expectations, but for traders who understand risk and consistency.


Quick Setup Guide

  1. Attach EA to XAUUSD, M5 chart

  2. Set your risk preference (Equity % / Fixed Lot / Fixed $)

  3. Adjust TP/SL/trailing values if needed

  4. Set your preferred trading session hours

  5. Run on demo first, then switch to live with confidence

Ready to trade Gold with precision and discipline?
SUPER SCALPING EA is your professional scalping companion.


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ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
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Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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