Titan EA mt5

  • Experts
  • Kamal Kanwal
    Kamal Kanwal

    Kamal Kanwal

    • Algorithmic Systems Developer at  from India
    • India
    • 6008
    4.4 (16)
    EXPERT MQL4/MQL5 DEVELOPER | PYTHON & C++ | ALGORITHMIC TRADING
    I build high-performance trading systems that work. With deep expertise across MQL4, MQL5, Python, and C++, I deliver clean, reliable, and production-ready code.
    ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
    8 products
  • Version: 1.45
  • Activations: 5
Titan EA – Intelligent Trend Filtered Grid Trading System

Titan EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend-following logic with an intelligent grid management system. Instead of placing random grid orders, Titan EA waits for a confirmed trend using an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover before opening the first trade. Once a position is established, the EA manages additional grid entries in a disciplined and systematic manner.

Designed with simplicity, stability, and risk control in mind, Titan EA provides traders with a fully automated solution that requires minimal intervention while offering configurable parameters to suit different trading styles.

How Titan EA Works

The EA continuously monitors price action relative to the configured Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

  • A Buy trade is opened only after price crosses above the EMA.

  • A Sell trade is opened only after price crosses below the EMA.

  • Additional grid positions are opened only if price moves against the existing position by the specified grid distance.

  • Every position in the basket shares the same Take Profit level.

  • Once the combined basket reaches its profit objective, Titan EA automatically closes all positions together.

This approach allows the EA to trade only after trend confirmation while managing adverse price movements through controlled grid expansion.

Main Features

  • Intelligent EMA trend filter

  • Fully automatic trade execution

  • Smart directional grid system

  • Automatic basket management

  • Shared Take Profit for all grid positions

  • Configurable grid spacing

  • Maximum grid level limitation

  • Built-in equity drawdown protection

  • Adjustable lot size

  • Custom Magic Number support

  • Compatible with all MT5 brokers

Risk Management

Titan EA includes an integrated equity protection system.

The EA continuously tracks the highest account equity reached during operation. If the account equity drops by the user-defined percentage, Titan EA automatically closes all open positions and stops trading to help limit excessive drawdowns.

The maximum number of grid positions can also be configured, preventing unlimited grid expansion during prolonged market movements.

Recommended Trading Conditions

For the best trading experience, the following conditions are recommended:

  • EURUSD is the recommended trading symbol and has shown the best overall performance during development and testing.

  • Low-spread ECN or Raw Spread accounts.

  • Brokers offering low trading commissions.

  • Stable VPS with low latency for uninterrupted execution.

  • Good market liquidity.

Although Titan EA can be used on other symbols, users are encouraged to optimize the settings before live trading.

Recommended Timeframe

Titan EA is specifically designed and optimized to perform on the M5 (5-Minute) timeframe.

For optimal performance, attach the EA to an EURUSD M5 chart running on a low-spread, low-commission broker. While the EA may operate on other symbols and timeframes, users are encouraged to perform their own optimization before live trading, as results can vary depending on market conditions and broker execution.

User Adjustable Parameters

  • Base Lot Size

  • EMA Period

  • Grid Size

  • Maximum Grid Levels

  • Maximum Equity Drawdown Percentage

  • Magic Number

Before Using Titan EA

  • Test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

  • Optimize parameters for your broker and trading instrument.

  • Start with conservative lot sizes.

  • Use proper money management.

  • Run the EA on a reliable VPS whenever possible.

Disclaimer

Titan EA is an automated trading tool designed to execute a predefined trading strategy. Financial markets involve substantial risk, and losses can occur.

The author does not claim that Titan EA will generate profits or perform successfully under all market conditions. Past performance, backtests, and optimizations do not guarantee future results.

The customer is solely responsible for selecting appropriate settings, choosing a suitable broker, managing risk, monitoring the account, and ensuring the safe use of the Expert Advisor. By purchasing and using Titan EA, the customer acknowledges and accepts all risks associated with algorithmic trading.


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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
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4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (2)
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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